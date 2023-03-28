The 12th annual Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe in Stillwater has announced the lineup of this year’s songwriter festival.

On Sunday, May 7, 70 artists will be showcased, including festival regulars such as Cody Canada, John Fullbright and Monica Taylor, along with 10 new songwriters.

The festival will include five stages, as well as a new White Buffalo Brunch that will include performances of classic Bob Childers songs.

“Stillwater is the birthplace of Red Dirt music, and we are committed to evolving this festival to celebrate that history while showcasing the future of Oklahoma songwriting — and have a really good time doing it,” Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale said in a news release

Proceeds from the festival will go to the Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit that has provided aid to more than half the artists in the lineup during the pandemic.

The festival will also present the awards for the 2023 Jimmy LaFave Song Contest and the Restless Spirit Award winners.

Tickets are on sale, with general admission starting at $30.