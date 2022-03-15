 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Childers' Gypsy Cafe returning to in-person festival

Red Dirt Rangers

John Cooper (left), Brad Piccolo and Ben Han, members of the Red Dirt Rangers, will perform at the 2022 Bob Childers' Gypsy Cafe festival in Stillwater.

 MIKE SIMONS

Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival, will be an in-person festival for the first time since the pandemic began.

The 2022 festival will take place April 27 in Stillwater and will span three stages with song swap sets from 58 Oklahoma songwriters, including perennial favorites Kaitlin Butts, Mike McClure, Randy Crouch, Mike Hosty and the Red Dirt Rangers.

Nine new voices will be added to the lineup in addition to the winner of the annual Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest.

The festival benefits Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that provided aid to more than half the artists in the lineup and more than 800 music professionals statewide throughout the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to bring this festival back live for fans, artists and venues,” Red Dirt Relief Fund executive director Katie Dale said in a news release. “It’s been a rough couple of years for the music industry, and we look forward to kicking off Red Dirt Relief Fund’s 10th anniversary year with some of our favorite people in the place where it all began.”

The release said fans can expect to hear songs and stories about Oklahoma, Bob Childers (the so-called godfather of red dirt music), the Farm (the legendary spot on the west side of Stillwater where the genre was born) and the Gypsy Café (the recently reconstructed outbuilding at the Farm where musicians have gathered to play and write songs for four decades).

There will also be a silent auction of autographed guitars, one-of-a-kind music experiences, original artwork and a live painting from Bobby Moore, a member of the Tulsa-based band The Brothers Moore who is playing the fest.

Festival wristbands are good for entry into all festival venues: Grand Casino Stage at Eskimo Joe’s (all ages, outdoor weather permitting, 501 W. Elm St.), Oklahoma Film + Music Office Stage at Still Chill (formerly Stonewall Tavern, 21+, outdoor weather permitting, 115 S. Knoblock St.) and George’s Stables (21+, 502 W. Elm St.).

Advance festival wristbands are $25 at reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe or day-of for $30 ($20 for students with ID). A limited number of reserved seating tickets (range: $75-$150) are available for the Grand Casino Main Stage and a special “Friends of the Farm” ticket that includes an artists’ lunch at the Farm on festival day range.

Fans interested in making a Red Dirt run in Stillwater can also purchase a “4-Day GA” Calf Fry ticket from the Tumbleweed that includes a Gypsy Café festival wristband.

All tickets should be exchanged for a wristband at will call located in front of Eskimo Joe’s starting at 2 p.m. April 27.

Tulsa World Scene: New Frankoma Pottery to open in Glenpool

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe lineup

The 2022 Bob Childers Gypse Cafe lineup includes two recent Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees, a pair of brothers opening for Dolly Parton at SXSW and three Jimmy LaFave Songwriting contest winners.

Pairings by stage will be announced in early April and will feature:

Adam Aguilar, Ahna Jennings, Ali Harter, Amber Watson, Autumn Ragland, Beau Jennings , Ben Brock, Ben Han, Billy & Bobby Moore, Blake Lankford, Bo Phillips, Brad Piccolo, Brandon Clark, Brandon Jackson, Bryon White, Buffalo Rogers, Cale Lester, Carter Sampson, Celia Monroe, Chloe Beth, Chris Jones, Chuck Dunlap, Corey White, Dan Martin, Desi & Cody Clinton, Dylan Stewart, Gabe Marshall, Gene Collier, Giakob Lee, Gib Stones, Great American Wolf, Greg Jacobs, Hayden Harris & Scott Carson, Jack Waters, Jake Flint, John Cooper, John Goolsby, Jordan Cox, Kaitlin Butts, Ken Pomeroy, Kyle Nix, Mallory Eagle, Mike Hosty, Mike McClure, Monica Taylor, Nick Gibson, Randy Crouch, RC Edwards, Rick Reiley, Rigby Summer, Roger Ray, Scott Evans, Steve Liddell, Stoney LaRue, Tequila Kim Reynolds, Travis Kidd, Zac Wenzel and the winner of the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest.

Restless Spirit Award

The Restless Spirit Award will be presented in memory of Chad Sullins, frontman of Chad Sullins and the Lost Call Coalition from 2009-2016. Sullins often described the group (which played 200+ shows annually) as a “rock band that played country music.” The band played 200+ shows a year touring across the country.

Sullins was a prolific writer and penned songs for five albums and an EP, both with the band and as a solo act. He was a longtime friend of the Red Dirt Relief Fund -- he played his first Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café in 2012 and played every one after that.

In a video taken at the Farm in Stillwater in 2014, he said, “playing music gets in your soul, and once you want to do it for a living, the chances of you doing anything else are pretty slim.”

Sullins passed away June 27, 2021, from a recurring heart condition.

The Restless Spirit Award is given by Red Dirt Relief Fund in recognition of a musician who has impacted the Oklahoma music community in a spirit akin to Bob Childers, a prolific songwriter and the so-called godfather of red dirt music. Previous honorees include Jimmy LaFave (2017), Brandon Jenkins (2018), Randy Crouch (2019) and Steve Ripley (2020) and Jim Paul Blair (2021).

