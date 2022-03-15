Bob Childers' Gypsy Cafe returning to in-person festival

Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival, will be an in-person festival for the first time since the pandemic began.

The 2022 festival will take place April 27 in Stillwater and will span three stages with song swap sets from 58 Oklahoma songwriters, including perennial favorites Kaitlin Butts, Mike McClure, Randy Crouch, Mike Hosty and the Red Dirt Rangers.

Nine new voices will be added to the lineup in addition to the winner of the annual Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest.

The festival benefits Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that provided aid to more than half the artists in the lineup and more than 800 music professionals statewide throughout the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to bring this festival back live for fans, artists and venues,” Red Dirt Relief Fund executive director Katie Dale said in a news release. “It’s been a rough couple of years for the music industry, and we look forward to kicking off Red Dirt Relief Fund’s 10th anniversary year with some of our favorite people in the place where it all began.”

The release said fans can expect to hear songs and stories about Oklahoma, Bob Childers (the so-called godfather of red dirt music), the Farm (the legendary spot on the west side of Stillwater where the genre was born) and the Gypsy Café (the recently reconstructed outbuilding at the Farm where musicians have gathered to play and write songs for four decades).

There will also be a silent auction of autographed guitars, one-of-a-kind music experiences, original artwork and a live painting from Bobby Moore, a member of the Tulsa-based band The Brothers Moore who is playing the fest.

Festival wristbands are good for entry into all festival venues: Grand Casino Stage at Eskimo Joe’s (all ages, outdoor weather permitting, 501 W. Elm St.), Oklahoma Film + Music Office Stage at Still Chill (formerly Stonewall Tavern, 21+, outdoor weather permitting, 115 S. Knoblock St.) and George’s Stables (21+, 502 W. Elm St.).

Advance festival wristbands are $25 at reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe or day-of for $30 ($20 for students with ID). A limited number of reserved seating tickets (range: $75-$150) are available for the Grand Casino Main Stage and a special “Friends of the Farm” ticket that includes an artists’ lunch at the Farm on festival day range.

Fans interested in making a Red Dirt run in Stillwater can also purchase a “4-Day GA” Calf Fry ticket from the Tumbleweed that includes a Gypsy Café festival wristband.

All tickets should be exchanged for a wristband at will call located in front of Eskimo Joe’s starting at 2 p.m. April 27.

