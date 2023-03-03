The blues musician Keb' Mo' will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on May 4.

The show starts at 8 p.m. at the casino's The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets are on sale now.

With a career that spans about 50 years, Keb' Mo' broke out internationally with his self-titled 1994 album after working as a songwriter, guitarist and arranger for many years, according to a news release. Since then, he has won five Grammy Awards and 14 Blues Foundation Awards.

His newest album, "Good To Be," brings "together the sounds of his childhood in Compton with the influences of his adopted hometown of Nashville, drawing on country, soul and blues," the release says.