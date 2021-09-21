 Skip to main content
Blues Brothers coming to Cain's Ballroom
Blues Brothers coming to Cain's Ballroom

Randy Rogers Band

The Randy Rogers Band, fresh off a recent performance at the inaugural Born & Raised music festival in Pryor, scheduled an upcoming show at Cain's Ballroom.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Jake and Elwood Blues, who jam together as the Blues Brothers, will perform Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Cain's Ballroom.

The Blues Brothers were originated by Dan Aykroyd and the late, great John Belushi on "Saturday Night Live." The Blues Brothers became successful recording artists and starred in a 1980 film. Jim Belushi, brother of John, now performs alongside Aykroyd.

Their Cain's Ballroom show is being presented by Glazed Edibles and Redbird Bioscience and will be hosted by the Emerald Gallery.

Advance tickets ($65, plus fees) are on sale at cainsballroom.com. Tickets will be $80 at the door on the day of the show.

All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy or photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending shows.

Cain’s Ballroom announced upcoming shows by Paul Cauthen (Nov. 13), Shane Smith & The Saints (Nov. 20) and the Randy Rogers Band (Dec 10, with special guest William Beckmann). Also, girl in red is bringing her Make It Go Quiet Tour stop to Cain’s Ballroom April 3. She’ll be joined by Holly Humberstone.

Tickets for those four shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballrom box office, online at cainsballroom com or by calling 1-800-514-3859.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

