Blues Brothers coming to Cain's Ballroom

Jake and Elwood Blues, who jam together as the Blues Brothers, will perform Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Cain's Ballroom.

The Blues Brothers were originated by Dan Aykroyd and the late, great John Belushi on "Saturday Night Live." The Blues Brothers became successful recording artists and starred in a 1980 film. Jim Belushi, brother of John, now performs alongside Aykroyd.

Their Cain's Ballroom show is being presented by Glazed Edibles and Redbird Bioscience and will be hosted by the Emerald Gallery.

Advance tickets ($65, plus fees) are on sale at cainsballroom.com. Tickets will be $80 at the door on the day of the show.

All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy or photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending shows.

Cain’s Ballroom announced upcoming shows by Paul Cauthen (Nov. 13), Shane Smith & The Saints (Nov. 20) and the Randy Rogers Band (Dec 10, with special guest William Beckmann). Also, girl in red is bringing her Make It Go Quiet Tour stop to Cain’s Ballroom April 3. She’ll be joined by Holly Humberstone.

Tickets for those four shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballrom box office, online at cainsballroom com or by calling 1-800-514-3859.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.