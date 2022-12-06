Bluegrass artist Billy Strings to perform at BOK Center

Bluegrass artist Billy Strings is set for a concert in Tulsa to support his new album, "Renewal."

Strings will perform June 7 at the BOK Center. Tickets go on sale Friday starting at $43.50 plus fees at bokcenter.com.

The Michigan-born bluegrass artist is now Nashville-based. He is a Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and musician.

A recently released album, "Me/And/Dad," is Strings' first with his father, Terry Barber, and features 14 bluegrass and country classics the two have been playing together since Strings was a child.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: (Nearly) 15 years of BOK Center memories