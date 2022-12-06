 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluegrass artist Billy Strings to perform at BOK Center

Billy Strings

Billy Strings performs at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. He is set for a concert at the BOK Center on June 7.

Bluegrass artist Billy Strings is set for a concert in Tulsa to support his new album, "Renewal."

Strings will perform June 7 at the BOK Center. Tickets go on sale Friday starting at $43.50 plus fees at bokcenter.com.

The Michigan-born bluegrass artist is now Nashville-based. He is a Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and musician.

A recently released album, "Me/And/Dad," is Strings' first with his father, Terry Barber, and features 14 bluegrass and country classics the two have been playing together since Strings was a child.

