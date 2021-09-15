 Skip to main content
Bleachers sets Cain's Ballroom show
Bleachers sets Cain's Ballroom show

Bleachers

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

Cain’s Ballroom announced that Bleachers (Jack Antonoff) will perform Sunday, Oct. 3 with special guest Claud.

Tickets, which begin at $35, are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, a photocopy or picture/photo of the card) or proof of a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending the show.

