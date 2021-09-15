Bleachers sets Cain's Ballroom show

Cain’s Ballroom announced that Bleachers (Jack Antonoff) will perform Sunday, Oct. 3 with special guest Claud.
Tickets, which begin at $35, are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.
All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, a photocopy or picture/photo of the card) or proof of a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending the show.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.