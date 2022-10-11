Blake Shelton leaving 'The Voice'

Oklahoma country music artist Blake Shelton announced his pending departure from "The Voice" on his social media accounts Tuesday.

Shelton posted this message about the decision:

"I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after next season.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people. You are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion and adult beverages (ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.

"I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!

"I have to give a huge shout-out to the singers -- the ‘voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent — and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

"Lastly, it’s about ya’ll, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ who are chasing their dreams.

It would not happen without you!"

