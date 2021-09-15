Blake Shelton honoring Tulsa officer wounded in 2020 shooting

Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived being shot during a June 2020 traffic stop, will be honored by Blake Shelton during the country music superstar’s Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour stop in Tulsa. Shelton will perform Sept. 24 at BOK Center.

Inspired by the name and mission of the tour, Shelton wants to identify a special community member on each stop of his tour. With the assistance of BOK Center, Shelton chose Zarkeshan based on his bravery and positive outlook he has demonstrated throughout his journey.

A news release described Zarkeshan as admirable and an inspiration to the city: “Officer Zarkeshan’s strength and perseverance have set an example to the Tulsa Police Department, and he has been a beacon of light for law enforcement officers around the country. We honor his partner, Sgt. Johnson’s memory, and Officer Zarkeshan’s bravery and commitment to keeping all of us safe.”

Zarkeshan was awarded the Oklahoma Purple Heart in May. The Oklahoma Purple Heart is awarded to public safety members who suffer life-threatening injuries or death while performing their duties. Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson was fatally shot during the traffic stop in which Zarkeshan was wounded.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he can’t think of a better person to be recognized than Zarkeshan.