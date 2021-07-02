Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani file for marriage license

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are on a legal path for marriage.

Blake Tollinson Shelton and Gwen Renee Stefani filed for a marriage license June 29 in Johnston County, according to court documents. Tishomingo, where Shelton has a ranch, is the Johnston County seat. The license is good for 10 days.

Shelton and Stefani met when both were on NBC’s “The Voice.” Shelton’s marriage to Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended in 2015.

Shelton and Stefani began dating and they announced their engagement on social media in October of 2020.

