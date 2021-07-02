 Skip to main content
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani file for marriage license
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani file for marriage license

People Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, photographed at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. filed for a marriage license in Johnston County.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are on a legal path for marriage.

Blake Tollinson Shelton and Gwen Renee Stefani filed for a marriage license June 29 in Johnston County, according to court documents. Tishomingo, where Shelton has a ranch, is the Johnston County seat. The license is good for 10 days.

Shelton and Stefani met when both were on NBC’s “The Voice.” Shelton’s marriage to Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended in 2015.

Shelton and Stefani began dating and they announced their engagement on social media in October of 2020.

