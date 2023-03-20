Oklahoma country music superstar and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is partnering with the OKPOP Foundation to be an honorary campaign chairperson and the face of the foundation’s fundraising campaign to complete the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, also known as the OKPOP Museum.

A news release about the partnership said Shelton will bring awareness about the project and encourage others to help raise $30 million needed to complete the exhibit design, construction and installation for an opening date in late 2024.

“Music is my livelihood, and Oklahoma is my home — my heart,” Shelton said in the news release. “So, when I heard more about OKPOP’s mission to inspire and empower young Oklahoma musicians or artists like me, I knew I had to get involved.”

Continuing, Shelton said, “OKPOP is telling the stories of Oklahomans who have impacted and continue to influence pop culture in such a cool, innovative way. Folks from all over the county are going to love it.”

OKPOP Museum executive director Jeff Moore said Shelton is a great fit for what the museum represents, indicating that Shelton was a kid from Ada with who made his dream come true through talent and passion.

“Those are the stories we are telling, and those are the kids we want to help pursue their own dreams of making music or films or writing the next big novel,” Moore said. “We want them to visit the museum and leave knowing the sky’s the limit.”

Shelton will lend his name to the project while encouraging industry peers and fellow Oklahomans to get involved.

“Blake Shelton’s willingness to publicly embrace the OKPOP Foundation mission — to share Oklahomans’ stories — highlights the importance and global impact,” D. Scott Petty, OKPOP Foundation chair, said. “His involvement will be the catalyst for everything the foundation has been doing behind the scenes and will ultimately bring this project to fruition.”

OKPOP, constructed across from historic Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, is in the final stages of exhibit design. The OKPOP Foundation is the OKPOP Museum’s fundraising arm and works in conjunction with the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The foundation’s role is to identify potential funding sources through state and federal allocations, local and national prospective donors, foundations, corporations, grants and founding memberships to help the OKPOP Museum realize its mission of collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma’s pop culture history.

Along with Petty (Simmons Bank), board members for the OKPOP Foundation include Philip Kaiser (Flywheel Events), Tom Evans (Encompass Financial Services), Stuart Hudson (EdibleOKC), Brian Paschal (Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation), Cassie Reese Tipton (CEC), Donna Sharpe (Sharpe House), Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, John Hickey (Hall Estill), Judy Eason McIntyre (retired Senator), Molly Jarvis (Cherokee Nation Businesses), Adrian Bradley (A&D Sports Management), Amanda Lowe (United States District Court, Northern District of Oklahoma), Jane Mudgett (speaker, author and coach) and Phil McDonald (AWAL/Sony Music).

Ex-Officio members include Abby Kurin (OKPOP Foundation), Moore, Meg Charron and Mary Barnes (OKPOP/Oklahoma Historical Society).