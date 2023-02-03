Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke are set to return to Tulsa with an April 30 performance at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets to the all-ages show start at $40 plus fees and go on sale Friday at cainsballroom.com or the Cain's box office.

For 20 years, Blackberry Smoke has embodied Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of the home state of the band members, according to publicity information.

They partnered for their latest album, "You Hear Georgia," with Grammy-winning producer and fellow Georgia native Dave Cobb, who has worked with Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile.

Blackberry Smoke’s last four full-length albums reached the top 10 of the Billboard country chart, with two (2015’s “Holding All The Roses” and 2016’s “Like An Arrow”) landing at No. 1. “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a recorded performance from an annual show in the band’s hometown, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk charts in 2019. Their latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” leans into Southern rock with songs like “Live It Down,” “Hey Delilah,” “Old Enough to Know” and “Lonesome for a Livin’.”

For more information on Blackberry Smoke, go to blackberrysmoke.com.