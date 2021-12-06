Blackberry Smoke heading to Hard Rock

Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke will perform March 17 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale Dec. 9. Tickets will be available at the box office or online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

The Tulsa show is part of the band’s You Hear Georgia Tour. Over the past 20 years, Blackberry Smoke has embodied Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of the home state of the band members.

Blackberry Smoke’s last four full-length albums reached the top 10 of the Billboard country chart, with two (2015’s “Holding All The Roses” and 2016’s “Like An Arrow”) landing at No. 1. “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a recorded performance from an annual show in the band’s hometown, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk charts in 2019. Their latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” leans into Southern rock with songs like “Live It Down,” “Hey Delilah,” “Old Enough to Know” and “Lonesome for a Livin’.”

For more information on Blackberry Smoke, visit BlackberrySmoke.com.

