Black Wall Street Legacy Festival announces full schedule

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, also known as Legacy Fest, announced the full schedule for an upcoming series of community-led events that will commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The events will take place in the historic Greenwood District and will center around the hundreds who lost their lives during the massacre, as well as the survivors and descendants who continue fighting for reparative justice and accountability a century later.

A news release said Legacy Fest is the only community-led series that center around the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The festival is headlined by the last-known massacre survivors — 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis — who will lead a procession and participate in an event honoring their legacy and continued fight for justice and accountability.

Programming throughout the weekend will explore urgent issues, ranging from the needs of those still living with the everyday consequences of the massacre, to the erasure of essential history to the state and future of Black Wall Street.