Black Wall Street Legacy Festival announces full schedule

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, also known as Legacy Fest, announced the full schedule for an upcoming series of community-led events that will commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The events will take place in the historic Greenwood District and will center around the hundreds who lost their lives during the massacre, as well as the survivors and descendants who continue fighting for reparative justice and accountability a century later.
A news release said Legacy Fest is the only community-led series that center around the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The festival is headlined by the last-known massacre survivors — 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis — who will lead a procession and participate in an event honoring their legacy and continued fight for justice and accountability.
Programming throughout the weekend will explore urgent issues, ranging from the needs of those still living with the everyday consequences of the massacre, to the erasure of essential history to the state and future of Black Wall Street.
For those unable to attend in person, livestreams of each event will be available on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page. Programming will also be available for viewing on the pages of NowThis and Color Of Change.
FESTIVAL AT A GLANCE
*Festival includes a daily African Street Market, Visual Artists, & Food Vendor Area.
Thursday, May 27 (pre-festival events)
10 am: Little Free Library, HarperCollins & Reading Partners Bring Diverse Books to Tulsa, Press Conference (Eugene Field School)
Noon-1 pm: Mural Unveiling Ceremony by Celebrity Muralist, Michael Rosato (322 N. Greenwood Ave.)
Noon: Legacy of Survivors Exhibit Opens at Gilcrease Museum (1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road)
4 pm: Black Wall Street Times grand opening reception (Black Wall Street Times, 217 E. Archer St.)
7 pm-9 pm: Justice for Greenwood Reception (Inheritance Juicery Downtown, 108 S. Detroit Ave.)
Friday, May 28; festival hours 10 am-10 pm
10 am: Festival grounds open to public
10 am-11 am: Black Wall Street Memorial March (starting point: Carver Middle School)
Noon-5 pm: Black Wall Street Legacy Summit (Greenwood Cultural Center)
12:30 pm: Fire in Little Africa: Community, Hip-Hop, and Activism
1:30 pm: Who Controls the Narrative?
3 pm: Reimagining Black Wall Street
4 pm: Descended from the Promise Land: Healing and Transformation after Generational Trauma
Noon-1 am: World Culture Music Venues (Lefty’s on Greenwood & Silhouette Sneakers & Art)
1 pm-8:30 pm: World Culture Music Stage (Archer & Greenwood Ave.)
4 pm-10 pm: Legacy Fest Main Stage (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)
Saturday, May 29; festival hours 11 am-10 pm
11 am: Festival grounds open to public
11 am-1 pm: Centennial Black Wall St Heritage Parade (starting point: Carver Middle School)
Noon-2 pm: Honoring Descendants & Survivors Luncheon (Cox Business Convention Center, invitation only)
Noon-1 am: World Culture Music Venues (Lefty’s on Greenwood & Silhouette Sneakers & Art)
2 pm-5 pm: Black Wall Street Legacy Summit (Greenwood Cultural Center)
2:10 pm: The Parallel Universe of a Thriving Black Community
3:10 pm: How to Reimagine a World Where Black Lives Matter
4:10 pm: The Case for Reparations
3 pm-6:30 pm: World Culture Music Stage (Archer & Greenwood Ave)
2 pm-10 pm: Legacy Fest Main Stage (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)
Sunday, May 30; festival hours 1 pm-8:30 pm
1 pm: Festival grounds open to public
11 am-Noon: Worship Service (First Baptist Church North Tulsa)
2 pm-6:30 pm: World Culture Music Stage (Archer & Greenwood Ave.)
2:30 pm-7 pm: Legacy Fest Main Event, Homecoming (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)
7 pm-8:30 pm: Making “Watchmen,” presented by Magic City Books (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)
Monday, May 31
10 am: Closing Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, in Partnership with Equal Justice Initiative (Standpipe Hill)
2 pm-4 pm: Justice For Greenwood Survivor & Descendant Town Hall (Greenwood Cultural Center)