 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Wall Street Legacy Festival announces full schedule
0 comments

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival announces full schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
massacre commemoration

The 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial is in front of the Greenwood Cultural Center, which will be among sites during Legacy Fest. Tulsa World file

 Tulsa World file

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, also known as Legacy Fest, announced the full schedule for an upcoming series of community-led events that will commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The events will take place in the historic Greenwood District and will center around the hundreds who lost their lives during the massacre, as well as the survivors and descendants who continue fighting for reparative justice and accountability a century later.

A news release said Legacy Fest is the only community-led series that center around the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The festival is headlined by the last-known massacre survivors — 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis — who will lead a procession and participate in an event honoring their legacy and continued fight for justice and accountability.

Programming throughout the weekend will explore urgent issues, ranging from the needs of those still living with the everyday consequences of the massacre, to the erasure of essential history to the state and future of Black Wall Street.

For those unable to attend in person, livestreams of each event will be available on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page. Programming will also be available for viewing on the pages of NowThis and Color Of Change.

FESTIVAL AT A GLANCE

*Festival includes a daily African Street Market, Visual Artists, & Food Vendor Area.

Thursday, May 27 (pre-festival events)

10 am: Little Free Library, HarperCollins & Reading Partners Bring Diverse Books to Tulsa, Press Conference (Eugene Field School)

Noon-1 pm: Mural Unveiling Ceremony by Celebrity Muralist, Michael Rosato (322 N. Greenwood Ave.)

Noon: Legacy of Survivors Exhibit Opens at Gilcrease Museum (1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road)

4 pm: Black Wall Street Times grand opening reception (Black Wall Street Times, 217 E. Archer St.)

7 pm-9 pm: Justice for Greenwood Reception (Inheritance Juicery Downtown, 108 S. Detroit Ave.)

Friday, May 28; festival hours 10 am-10 pm

10 am: Festival grounds open to public

10 am-11 am: Black Wall Street Memorial March (starting point: Carver Middle School)

Noon-5 pm: Black Wall Street Legacy Summit (Greenwood Cultural Center)

12:30 pm: Fire in Little Africa: Community, Hip-Hop, and Activism

1:30 pm: Who Controls the Narrative?

3 pm: Reimagining Black Wall Street

4 pm: Descended from the Promise Land: Healing and Transformation after Generational Trauma

Noon-1 am: World Culture Music Venues (Lefty’s on Greenwood & Silhouette Sneakers & Art)

1 pm-8:30 pm: World Culture Music Stage (Archer & Greenwood Ave.)

4 pm-10 pm: Legacy Fest Main Stage (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)

Saturday, May 29; festival hours 11 am-10 pm

11 am: Festival grounds open to public

11 am-1 pm: Centennial Black Wall St Heritage Parade (starting point: Carver Middle School)

Noon-2 pm: Honoring Descendants & Survivors Luncheon (Cox Business Convention Center, invitation only)

Noon-1 am: World Culture Music Venues (Lefty’s on Greenwood & Silhouette Sneakers & Art)

2 pm-5 pm: Black Wall Street Legacy Summit (Greenwood Cultural Center)

2:10 pm: The Parallel Universe of a Thriving Black Community

3:10 pm: How to Reimagine a World Where Black Lives Matter

4:10 pm: The Case for Reparations

3 pm-6:30 pm: World Culture Music Stage (Archer & Greenwood Ave)

2 pm-10 pm: Legacy Fest Main Stage (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)

Sunday, May 30; festival hours 1 pm-8:30 pm

1 pm: Festival grounds open to public

11 am-Noon: Worship Service (First Baptist Church North Tulsa)

2 pm-6:30 pm: World Culture Music Stage (Archer & Greenwood Ave.)

2:30 pm-7 pm: Legacy Fest Main Event, Homecoming (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)

7 pm-8:30 pm: Making “Watchmen,” presented by Magic City Books (OSU-Tulsa Lawn)

Monday, May 31

10 am: Closing Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, in Partnership with Equal Justice Initiative (Standpipe Hill)

2 pm-4 pm: Justice For Greenwood Survivor & Descendant Town Hall (Greenwood Cultural Center)

A sense of pride: Descendants reflect on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Legacy Fest

EVENTS BY LOCATION

Greenwood Cultural Center; Black Wall Street Legacy Summit

Friday, May 28

11:30 am: Doors open for seating

12:30 pm-1:20 p.m.: Fire in Little Africa: Community, Hip-Hop, & Activism with World Culture Music

1:30 pm-2:20 pm: Who Controls the Narrative? with The Black Wall Street Times

3 pm-3:50 pm: Reimagining Black Wall Street with Black Tech Street + 5 Fist Review

4 pm-4:50 pm: Descended from the Promised Land with Odyssey Impact

Saturday, May 29

1:30 pm: Doors open for seating

2:10 pm-3 pm: The Parallel Universe of a Thriving Black Community

3:10 pm-4 pm: How to Reimagine a World Where Black Lives Matter with Terence Crutcher Foundation

4:10 pm-5 pm: The Case for Reparations with Human Rights Watch + Justice for Greenwood Foundation

Legacy Fest Main Stage

Friday, May 28, noon and ongoing

Hosted by: Ramal Brown

Featured: JB Smoove

4 pm: Majeste Pearson

5 pm: The Distinct Sound

6 pm: JusFAYE

7 pm: Tulsa Gospel Hour, Hosted by OK Jazz Hall Inductee, Rev. Joey Crutcher & Friends

8:30 pm: John P. Kee & The New Life

Saturday, May 29, 2 p.m. and ongoing

Hosted by: Ali Shaw

Featured: DJ Celly 2 Times

2 pm: Community performances with Juice Radio Show: Wise Moves Academy, Prancing Pearls of Excellence, Carver’s Women of Power, BTW United, & More

3 pm: Branjae

3:55 pm: Charlie Redd & The Full Flava Kings

4:35 pm: Playya 1000 & The Deeksta

5:20 pm: (IN)VISIBLE MAN

6:30 pm: Fire in Little Africa

8:45 pm: PJ Morton

Sunday, May 30, 2:30 pm-8:30 pm

2:30 pm-7 pm: Main Event (Homecoming)

Hosted by: Alfre Woodard & Jay Ellis

Special appearances by: Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Welsey Lowery, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, local and national representatives and dignitaries, and more.

Performances by: African Ancestral Society, Tony Mason, Jabee, DJ Doc Free, Jerica Wortham, 1921 Black Wall St Music Collective, and more.

7 pm-8:30 p.m.: Making “Watchmen,” presented by Magic City Books

World Culture Music Stage

Friday, May 28, 1 pm-8:30 pm

Hosted by: Kode Ransom

Featured: DJ Somar

1 pm: DJ Somar

2:30 pm: Mr. Wortham

3 pm: Melleaux

4 pm: De-Wisper

4:30 pm: Commando Co

5 pm: M.C.

5:30 pm: Earl Hazard

6:30 pm: J. Friday & The Hwy 75 N. Band

7:30 pm: Prez Simmons & Tha Vets

Saturday, May 29, 3 pm-6:30 pm

Hosted by: Buddy Rodriguez

Featured: DJ Doc Free

3 pm: Marcel P Black

3:30 pm: ClutchBarz

4 pm: George Young

4:30 pm: Written Quincey & Gud PPL

5:15 pm: Wall Street Band

6:00 pm: NuBlvckCity

Sunday, May 30, Noon-6 pm

Hosted by: Earl Hazard

Featured: DJ Afistaface

2 pm: Push Gang

2:30 pm: Paparyzi

3 pm: K.O.

3:30 pm: Suarez Republic

4 pm: Jarry Manna

4:30 pm: Knipple

5:20 pm: Damion Shade & Boom Bap Chorus

Other World Culture Music Venues

Friday, May 28

Lefty’s on Greenwood, 10 N. Greenwood Ave Suite A

7:20 pm: T-Dro

7:45 pm: Cavari

8:15 pm: Jc Seals III

8:45 pm: Matt Le-On & Miles

9:15 pm: 95ofCTS

9:45 pm: Trip G

10:15 pm: Toree T.

10:45 pm: Meech

11:15 pm: Payroll

11:45 pm: Villian

12:15 pm: Chris Tha God MC Cain

Silhouette Sneakers & Art, 10 N. Greenwood Ave Suite C

12 pm-5 pm: Live Broadcasting with A Shot of Brandy Podcast

7:30 pm: Loso Pesci & Lil Los

7:50 pm: M-Shah

8:10 pm: Doobie Team

8:30 pm: ThaGrae

9 pm: Chris Savage

9:30 pm: Toree T.

10 pm: Drag Dinero

10:30 pm: SlimmCo

11 pm: Chicos Feos

11:30 pm: Bam Beezy Bayb

12 am: SoufwessDes

Saturday, May 29

Lefty’s on Greenwood, 10 N. Greenwood Ave Suite A

8:45 pm: J-Rob

9:15 pm: Jaylocke

9:45 pm: You A Mess

10:15 pm: SoulStar

10:45 pm: Thrill

11:15 pm: Diego Cruz

11:45 pm: Aubrey Shine

12:15 am: Alexis Renee

12:45 am: Jay Mizz

Silhouette Sneakers & Art, 10 N. Greenwood Ave Suite C

12 pm-5 pm: Live Broadcasting with INDY POT

8:40 pm: L.T.Z.

9:00 pm: Puerto Rican Johnson

9:20 pm: Earl The Monarch

9:40 pm: Kenny Barz

10 pm: Adam The God

10:30 pm: Dolo Loco

10:50 pm: Help

11:10 pm: Solid Khuf

11:35 pm: 24k Astall

12:00 am: Creo Cash

12:30 am: Parris Chariz

For additional information, visit: blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to watch this week: ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News