Black Jacket Symphony tackling Led Zeppelin material at Cox Business Convention Center

The Black Jacket Symphony will perform the Led Zeppelin IV album plus Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits during a Friday, Nov. 12 performance at Legacy Hall inside Cox Business Convention Center. The all-ages show will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and will be available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com
Said a news release about the event: “Don’t let the name fool you. The Black Jacket Symphony is bringing Led Zeppelin IV to life. This isn’t your grandmother’s white-glove symphony, folks. This is rock and roll. Black jackets for them, blue jeans for you.”
The Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 40 classic rock albums over the past 10 years.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
