Billboard report says AleXa releasing EP in November

AleXa is releasing a single (“Back in Vogue”) that will be part of a new EP in November, according to Billboard, which announced additional news about the K-pop artist from Jenks.

Billboard exclusively revealed Thursday that AleXa signed with United Talent Agency “for representation in all aspects, including areas beyond music like TV, film and licensing.”

AleXa won the inaugural season of NBC’s “American Song Contest” with the song “Wonderland.” The Billboard story said she reunited with the same creative team that crafted the winning formula behind “Wonderland” for her new single.

AleXa is previewing material from the upcoming EP during a U.S. tour that began Oct. 18 and will include an Oct. 25 show at Tower Theater in Oklahoma City.