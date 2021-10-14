 Skip to main content
Belushi, Aykroyd to visit Tulsa cannabis dispensaries before Blues Brothers concert Tuesday
Belushi, Aykroyd to visit Tulsa cannabis dispensaries before Blues Brothers concert Tuesday

  • Updated
The Blues Brothers, headed by founding member Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, will perform in concert, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Cain's Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

In advance of that event, Aykroyd and Belushi will be driving the "Bluesmobile," a replica of the police cruiser featured in the 1980 film that starred Aykroyd and the late John Belushi, to various medical marijuana dispensaries around town Tuesday, to promote a new line of cannabis products, made in partnership with Belushi's Farm, the Tulsa-based Glazed Edibles, and RedBird Bioscience in Stilwell.

The dispensaries at which Belushi and Aykroyd will appear are:

10 a.m.: Lightheart Cannabis, 200 E Morrow Road, Sand Springs.

11:15 a.m: Mango Dispensary, 7141 S. Mingo Road.

2 p.m.: Seed Dispensary, 623 S. Peoria Ave.

2:30 p.m.: Emerald Gallery Dispensary, 15 E. Reconciliation Way.

RedBird Bioscience, a large-scale cannabis-growing operation that supplies products throughout the country, and Belushi recently announced a licensing agreement to make Belushi’s Farm products available in Oklahoma for the first time. Glazed Edibles has created a line of chocolate products under Belushi's "Chasing Magic" brand.

Five percent of ticket sales to the Cain's Ballroom concert will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit committed to freeing individuals imprisoned for cannabis use and possession. For ticket information: cainsballroom.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

