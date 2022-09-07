 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bell Biv DeVoe is coming to Tulsa

Bell Biv DeVoe are set to perform at The Cove in River Spirit Casino on Nov. 10.

Tickets are now on sale. The event is for adults ages 21 and up.

Bell Biv DeVoe is a splinter group with three previous members of New Edition. They began to take shape in the late '80s.

