Bell Biv DeVoe is coming to Tulsa

Bell Biv DeVoe are set to perform at The Cove in River Spirit Casino on Nov. 10.
Tickets are now on sale. The event is for adults ages 21 and up.
Bell Biv DeVoe is a splinter group with three previous members of New Edition. They began to take shape in the late '80s.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
