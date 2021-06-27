Behind the Beard: Book reinforces impact Tulsa's Jim Halsey made on Oak Ridge Boys' career

The Oak Ridge Boys haven’t seen eye-to-eye on every topic during their decades-spanning career.
Evidence: One of the boys spent about eight years in exile.
But one thing they agree on is the impact Tulsa’s Jim Halsey made on their lives.
Halsey once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa. He has managed just about everybody who was anybody — 29 Country Music Hall of Fame acts; 10 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artists — and, at age 90, he still manages the Oak Ridge Boys, whose body of work includes 17 No. 1 country songs and 17 additional top-10 country singles.
The lads in the Oak Ridge Boys appreciate Halsey’s guidance and refer to him as their “godfather.” They have praised his Midas touch many times and in many ways.
Joe Bonsall, speaking on behalf of the group, gave props to Halsey (who was in attendance) during a 2019 concert at the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Richard Sterban gushed about Halsey in his 2012 autobiography.
And this is a fresh topic all over again because William Lee Golden (you know him as the bearded member of the Oaks) recently released his autobiography, which, of course, says glowing things about Halsey.
The autobiography (“William Lee Golden: Behind the Beard”) is loaded with interesting tales, but let’s start by letting Golden reinforce how the Oaks feel about Halsey.
During a phone interview to promote the book (available at williamleegoldenbook.com), Golden called Halsey a friend and the man behind the Oak Ridge Boys’ success.
Stories from the autobiography suggest Golden always knew he and the Oak Ridge Boys would make it big. Before becoming a professional music artist, he practiced signing his autograph when he was a laborer at a paper mill. He was prophetic enough to sense that the Oak Ridge Boys, initially a gospel group, would win fans in other genres.
Without Halsey, who came aboard in 1975, would the Oak Ridge Boys have exploded into what they became?
“I know we wouldn’t have,” Golden said. “I was there. I know what the mood and attitude was. He was the guy that helped hold us together when it was shaky and when everybody else was giving up hope on the situation. Halsey saw nothing but a bright future, so that’s what he shared with us. Thank God he could see a bright future and that’s what brought us to here.“
Golden said he was able to share his visions for the group with Halsey — and Halsey could see the visions, too.
“Some people in Nashville, you try to share what your visions are and they look at you like you are kind of ‘off of it’ a little bit. It’s kind of like talking to a fencepost if you are talking to people who can’t comprehend what you are talking about. Jim Halsey could always see it and he was one that could take your visions and amplify them and make them even greater. He could multiply your visions into reality. That’s what we love and respect about Jim Halsey. He did that not just for Oak Ridge Boys. He did it for Roy Clark, the Judds and every act that ever signed with him.”
Continuing, Golden said this: “Without Jim Halsey’s involvement, I shudder to think what would have happened with the Oak Ridge Boys because, at that time, we knew what was in Nashville. We knew the attitude that was here. And we knew that the person who had the key to getting the Oak Ridge Boys to not only record deals, but the exposure of where we needed to be, Jim Halsey was the leader of the pack with everybody in country music. There was no country music manager or agent that was a visionary person like Jim Halsey was when he was running the Halsey Agency.“
Halsey isn’t the only Tulsa connection in “Behind the Beard.” The book mentions Golden’s friendship with the late Leon Russell, who produced a two-disc Oak Ridge Boys gospel album in the 1990s.
At some point, Russell and Golden made separate decisions to let their hair and beards grow long. Golden chose to let it all hang out in January 1980 (after being clean-shaven for an appearance on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show”). Writing about the day he was born, Golden made this joke in his book: “Ol’ Doc Tippin was quite surprised when I came out sporting a long white beard.”
“Behind the Beard” was co-authored by Scot England, who collaborated with “Hee Haw” alum Misty Rowe on her 2020 autobiography. Golden said he had been asked many times by England about teaming up on a book. The Oak Ridge Boys usually have a busy touring sched, but the COVID-19 pandemic created enough spare time for Golden to tackle a few projects, including the book, a new Oak Ridge Boys album (“Front Porch Singing”) and three soon-to-be-released albums with his sons.
Golden retreated to the farm where he was raised in south Alabama during the pandemic so he could escape the grim news coming from his television. He invited England to meet him there and encouraged him to interview others, including his sister, who lived nearby, and his first wife, Frogene, who has since passed away.
“I wanted him to talk to people who have been involved with my life and get their story to make sure we all remember the same thing or get their view,” Golden said. “Their view may be different. So I found out things that I didn’t even know.”
Golden told stories on himself in the book he didn’t have to tell. For instance: At one point he was living the song “Trying to Love Two Women.” But when you ‘fess up and tell stories on yourself, other folks can’t dangle them over your head.
“That’s right,” he said. “Might as well get it out there. There’s no need in hiding the truth. It’s going to ultimately come out anyway. I’m man enough to take the ridicule for all the bad things I’ve done. It has all been in trying to have a good time and having fun. I have never done anything to hurt anybody in any way and I don’t want anything that’s not mine, so it’s just me being a mischievous kid growing up and sometimes it kind of stays with you and you still like having fun.“
The book tells of Golden growing up in a home that had no electricity until he was 8. Water came from an outdoor pump. His family owned a tractor before any other form of transportation.
Some of Golden’s earliest memories are listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio. He made his singing debut at age 9 on a Sunday morning radio that featured his preacher grandfather. He got his first taste of four-part harmony in an FFA quartet and, boom, he knew that he had found his calling. Hearing Elvis Presley helped cement the dream — and Golden was buoyed by the fact that another singer (Hank Locklin) from his neck of the woods found success in the music business.
Golden joined the Oak Ridge Boys (founded in the 1940s as the Oak Ridge Quartet) in 1965. Duane Allen soon followed. The current lineup of Golden, Allen, Sterban (1972) and Bonsall (1973) has been the norm since the 1970s, except for a sliver of years when Golden and the Oaks temporarily parted company. Why? It’s in the book.
One of the most interesting things in the book is how much push-back the Oaks got when they transitioned from gospel to country. They were on the bill of a gospel show in Virginia and were waiting for their turn on stage when the Kingsmen Quartet leader (former Oak Ridge Boy Jim Hamill) threw the Oak Ridge Boys under the bus. He told the audience the Oak Ridge Boys play in casinos and night clubs and riffed about the Oaks being rock and roll singers, long hair and all.
Astonished at what they had just heard, the Oaks walked on stage and hundreds of people walked out.
“It was pretty competitive,” Golden said. “They didn’t mind getting on stage and putting you down for what you were doing, trying to survive. But that’s kind of the way it is. A lot of people are jealous of you. They don’t like whatever it is you are doing. They were putting us down for being on stage with Johnny Cash out in Vegas and making a deal about it to the audience just before we were going out to sing. It’s kind of crazy what people will do and say.”
Allen was the last hold-out among the Oaks when it came to leaping from gospel to country, but his resistance faded after hearing Hamill that day in Virginia.
“The good thing about that is it helped make us who we are,” Golden said. “You have obstacles to overcome sometimes and you don’t get to the top of the mountain by walking straight, usually. You’ve got to kind of take a path that leads you to there and it’s not always the one that’s going straight up the hill.”
In this instance, the path was through Tulsa and Halsey. Golden said it took Halsey to convince everybody that “this” (meaning country music) was where the Oak Ridge Boys needed to be. He predicted the Oaks were three minutes from becoming household names. How about three minutes and 52 seconds? That’s the length of the song “Elvira,” a crossover smash that reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Because the Oaks proved capable of crossing music boundaries, they appeared on TV shows like “Don Kirschner’s Rock Concert,” “Solid Gold” and “American Bandstand.”
Golden, asked why he was sure the Oak Ridge Boys could make it in genres other than gospel, said he was confident because he knew the talent the group had. Acts in other genres of music had harmony singers. Why not us?
“It has been quite a journey and it’s still a wonderful journey that we are all on,” Golden said. “I’m thankful for all of it.”
