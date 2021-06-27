Behind the Beard: Book reinforces impact Tulsa's Jim Halsey made on Oak Ridge Boys' career

During a phone interview to promote the book (available at williamleegoldenbook.com), Golden called Halsey a friend and the man behind the Oak Ridge Boys’ success.

Stories from the autobiography suggest Golden always knew he and the Oak Ridge Boys would make it big. Before becoming a professional music artist, he practiced signing his autograph when he was a laborer at a paper mill. He was prophetic enough to sense that the Oak Ridge Boys, initially a gospel group, would win fans in other genres.

Without Halsey, who came aboard in 1975, would the Oak Ridge Boys have exploded into what they became?

“I know we wouldn’t have,” Golden said. “I was there. I know what the mood and attitude was. He was the guy that helped hold us together when it was shaky and when everybody else was giving up hope on the situation. Halsey saw nothing but a bright future, so that’s what he shared with us. Thank God he could see a bright future and that’s what brought us to here.“

Golden said he was able to share his visions for the group with Halsey — and Halsey could see the visions, too.