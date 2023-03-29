Steely Dan is so interesting because of the combination of great songs, highest-level musicianship and a complete disregard for rock-star pretense and nonsense.

If Tulsa has a Steely Dan equivalent, it would be Pilgrim — a Beau Roberson-driven group armed with elite players clad in beanies, hoodies and faded jeans.

From Pilgrim patrons, there aren’t “Free Bird!!!” requests. At the band’s shows, there’s an understanding that it’s a performance of mostly original songs — so many of which are immediately likable or even lovable. “Hallelujah Moment” is a Roberson masterpiece. So is “Darkness of the Bar.”

Some bar bands simply provide background noise as customers enjoy a night out. During your first Pilgrim experience, you’ll marvel at Roberson’s brilliant lyrics and vocals, Jesse Aycock’s beautiful steel-guitar fills and John Fullbright’s occasional presence on the piano.

If you value style over substance, there are flashy bands all over town. If you want substance, find Pilgrim.

Pilgrim’s usual spots include The Colony, Vanguard and the Mercury Lounge. Visit facebook.com/pilgrimband for more information.

