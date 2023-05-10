A display which pays tribute to longtime Tulsa resident Roy Clark debuted this month at Church Studio.

Clark, a multi-instrumentalist and three-time country music entertainer of the year, died in 2018. His wife, Barbara, visited Church Studio this week to see the display and said, “To be honest, it made me cry tears of joy.”

A Roy Clark bronze bust, apparel and one of his guitars and are part of the display. The items are among other music-related artifacts at Church Studio, a recording studio that was once owned by Tulsa-raised Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell.

Barbara Clark, who consented to interviews during her visit to Church Studio, was asked how she felt about her husband’s memorabilia being at Church Studio.

“I think he has a smile on his face being down here where the music is,” she said.

Church Studio owner Teresa Knox told Barbara Clark reaction to the display has been positive. Barbara Clark responded that she was proud to hear that.

Roy Clark would have celebrated a 90th birthday this year. He and Barbara relocated to Tulsa from the east coast when they purchased a home here in 1974. To read a story about Barbara Clark's remembrances of her husband, go here.