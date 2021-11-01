 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badfish 20th anniversary tour stop coming to Cain's Ballroom
0 Comments

Badfish 20th anniversary tour stop coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will host a Badfish 20th anniversary tour stop. Badfish is a tribute to Sublime. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Badfish, a tribute to Sublime, is bringing a 20-year anniversary tour stop to Cain’s Ballroom.

Kash’d Out and Dale and The ZDubs will join Badfish at the Sunday, Feb. 20 show.

Tickets, which start at $15, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kal Penn Reveals Engagement To Long-Time Partner Josh

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey
Music

Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

  • Updated

Impresario Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, was appreciative when a new exhibit honoring him was unveiled Wednesday at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News