Award-winning Tulsa band cherishes Rocklahoma opportunity

“I always wanted to have a band with keys and guitars and two female vocalists and I got it, so I have the band I always wanted,” Bond said.

And the career he always wanted?

Bond said he has always been into music, never mind that his parents weren’t musically inclined. He attended Northern Oklahoma College on a music scholarship after high school. He bailed out just before his sophomore year was scheduled to begin.

“I had some friends in the music department that had just moved up to Nashville,” Bond said. “I was like, ‘oh man, now is my chance.’ So I dropped out and I packed everything in my little car and I drove out to Nashville. I lived out there for like six months and then I came back here and worked and started a business. When I came back here I was doing open mics and stuff like that just kind of here or there and karaoke and whatnot, but what I really wanted to do was have my own band because I have always been a songwriter since I was a little kid. It just came naturally.”

Bond said he started out doing the cover band thing, and, hey, it was fun, but you can only sing “Born to Be Wild” so many times if you have a yearning to earn a following with your own material.