Arts Scene: Tulsa museums get artfully ghoulish

Participants 5 and older are required to wear COVID-19 face masks, indoors and outside.

Admission is $5, and advance, timed-entry tickets are required for all attendees. To purchase, and more information: philbrook.org.

‘Arts in the Air’

The Tulsa PAC’s outdoor concert series will this weekend feature one of the city’s brightest stars, along with members of the next generation of Tulsa musicians.

Vocalist Branjae will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, on the Williams Green, just west of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

In the course of her career, Branjae has fronted bands such as the Filthy Animals and Count Tutu, while also working as a solo artist. She was one of the artists representing the Tulsa music scene during the 2019 South by Southwest festival in Austin.

Her high-energy, theatrical performances and sharply felt songwriting have earned her favorable comparisons to such artists as Lauryn Hill, Nina Simone, India Aire and Tina Turner.

Two incubators of young talent — the BART Center for Music and the Bravo Performing Arts Academy — will be showcased at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Williams Green.