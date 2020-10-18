Arts Scene: Tulsa museums get artfully ghoulish

Gilcrease Museum and the Philbrook Museum of Art will get into the spirit of the spooky season with two Halloween-themed events.
Gilcrease Museum will host a Fall Front Lawn Fest from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.
Enjoy a pumpkin patch photo station, lawn games, free fall goodie bags (while supplies last) and pizza from Andolini’s Food Truck.
Mask-wearing is encouraged outdoors and required when social distancing cannot be maintained. All museum visitors ages 6 and older are required to wear masks inside the museum. Halloween costumes are also encouraged but not required.
Outdoor seating is limited, but the front lawn is the perfect place for a picnic. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and a blanket or lawn chairs to relax and watch the sunset.
Admission is free, but advance reservation is required. To reserve tickets: my.gilcrease.org/16334/17110.
The Philbrook Museum of Art will put its own spin on the holiday, hosting what it calls “Phil-O-Ween” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Participants are encouraged to dress in their Halloween finery to enjoy strolls through the Philbrook gardens, stop by the candy pick-up stations supplied by Ida Red, listen to live music, take in the creepy decor and more.
Participants 5 and older are required to wear COVID-19 face masks, indoors and outside.
Admission is $5, and advance, timed-entry tickets are required for all attendees. To purchase, and more information: philbrook.org.
‘Arts in the Air’
The Tulsa PAC’s outdoor concert series will this weekend feature one of the city’s brightest stars, along with members of the next generation of Tulsa musicians.
Vocalist Branjae will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, on the Williams Green, just west of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
In the course of her career, Branjae has fronted bands such as the Filthy Animals and Count Tutu, while also working as a solo artist. She was one of the artists representing the Tulsa music scene during the 2019 South by Southwest festival in Austin.
Her high-energy, theatrical performances and sharply felt songwriting have earned her favorable comparisons to such artists as Lauryn Hill, Nina Simone, India Aire and Tina Turner.
Two incubators of young talent — the BART Center for Music and the Bravo Performing Arts Academy — will be showcased at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Williams Green.
The BART Center for Music provides students with professional instruction and mentorship from experienced professional performing artists, who are committed to supporting not only their students but also local artists and musicians in the Tulsa community.
Bravo Academy of Performing Arts is a family-focused, conservatory-style program that offers professional training in production, acting, musical theater, cabaret and voice.
Admission to all “Arts in the Air” programs is free. For more information: tulsapac.com.
