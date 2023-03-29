A bronze statue of Merle Haggard is coming to the Oklahoma town he sang about in “Okie From Muskogee.”

A news release said the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and the Merle Haggard Statue Committee unveiled plans for a statue of Haggard, who was in the inaugural Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame induction class in 1997. The statue will stand outside Muskogee Civic Center, where Haggard recorded the live album “Okie From Muskogee” in 1969.

“It is undeniable that, to this day, over 50 years after the release of the record, people around the world still know Muskogee because of that song,” Sue Harris, former president and CEO of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.

Tony Corbell, executive director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, referenced a couple who visited the hall while traveling specifically because of Haggard and “Okie From Muskogee.”

“The husband said this was one of the main stops they wanted to make as they traversed the country sightseeing before heading west and finally going back home to Sydney, Australia,” Corbell said. “They really enjoyed their day with us seeing Merle Haggard memorabilia inside our museum.”

OMHOF and the Merle Haggard Statue Committee encourage professional artists to visit omhof.com for details and requirements for the statue. One artist or team of artists, which includes artisans from multiple disciplines, will be selected to receive a commission to create a bronze artwork for a location at the north lawn of the Muskogee Civic Center. The final artist selection, rendering and casting will be approved by the committee. The release said funds for the project are secured and the committee is ready to proceed.