Arizona making first appearance at Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Cain's Ballroom

Arizona, an electronic pop dance trio from New Jersey, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Tullsa World file

 Christopher Smith

The electronic dance pop trio Arizona will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut with a Wednesday, Oct. 12 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office, online cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $30, plus fees.

Arizona (Nathan Esquite, David Labuguen and Zachary Charles) has amassed more than a billion worldwide streams. The New Jersey-based group is in the process of completing a third studio album. The group's name is often stylized as A R I Z O N A.

Sights from 'Highway to Henryetta' music festival with Troy Aikman

Rocklahoma music lineup announced

Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, and Jelly Roll will be among performers.

