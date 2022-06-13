Arizona making first appearance at Cain's Ballroom

The electronic dance pop trio Arizona will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut with a Wednesday, Oct. 12 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office, online cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $30, plus fees.

Arizona (Nathan Esquite, David Labuguen and Zachary Charles) has amassed more than a billion worldwide streams. The New Jersey-based group is in the process of completing a third studio album. The group's name is often stylized as A R I Z O N A.

