Arizona making first appearance at Cain's Ballroom

The electronic dance pop trio Arizona will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut with a Wednesday, Oct. 12 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office, online cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $30, plus fees.
Arizona (Nathan Esquite, David Labuguen and Zachary Charles) has amassed more than a billion worldwide streams. The New Jersey-based group is in the process of completing a third studio album. The group's name is often stylized as A R I Z O N A.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
