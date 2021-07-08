Ann Bell performing at Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction

Ann Bell, an original member of the famed Tulsa Sound, will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during a Sept. 18 ceremony and concert in Muskogee.

Bell started her professional music career at age 16, when she and high school friends Max Wisely, Bill Phillips, Dick Gordon Jr. and Wayne Evans formed the band Rubbery Cargo. The group was discovered and signed a contract to perform at a Tulsa teen club.

In 1968, she met and married the legendary Larry Bell and joined his band, which included Tommy Tripplehorn, Gary Sanders, John Rigney and Carl Day.

In the 1960s-70s, Bell and her husband founded several bands, including The Sunday Servants and the Larry and Ann Bell Band. They began performing with musicians who had noted careers of their own, including Jamie Oldaker and David Teegarden.

Bell has performed with the GAP Band, JJ Cale, and Gary Busey. In 1973, she began touring and recording with Leon Russell. She left to tour with Joe Cocker from 1977-1981.

When Woodstock came on the scene, Bell moved to New York where she performed with Robbie Dupree, Orleans and Todd Rundgren. He career also included recording and touring through the 1990s with Richie Havens, Johnny Average Band and David Sancious.