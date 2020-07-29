Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...CREEK... DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH... MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA... PAWNEE...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA... WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN, WILL SPREAD EAST ACROSS THE REGION TODAY. ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. GIVEN THE HIGH RAIN RATES AND SLOW STORM MOTIONS EXPECTED, LOCALIZED FLOODING IS LIKELY. MOST AREAS WILL SEE AROUND AN INCH OR TWO OF RAIN. HOWEVER, LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE STRONGER STORMS THAT MOVE OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS. * ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED ON THURSDAY. THE FLOOD WATCH WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE EXTENDED FOR SOME AREAS, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS THAT RECEIVE HEAVY RAINFALL TODAY AND TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. &&