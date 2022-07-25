 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amy Grant, Clint Black coming to Tulsa Theater

Clint Black

Clint Black and wife Lisa Hartman Black are coming to Tulsa Theater.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Tulsa Theater announced two new shows for the first two days of December.

On Dec. 1, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will perform a Christmas show at the venue. Tickets range in price from $49.50 to $125.

On Dec. 2, Clint Black will perform at a show that also features wife Lisa Hartman Black. Tickets go on sale soon.

For tickets to Tulsa Theater events, go to tulsatheater.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

