Amy Grant, Clint Black coming to Tulsa Theater

Tulsa Theater announced two new shows for the first two days of December.
On Dec. 1, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will perform a Christmas show at the venue. Tickets range in price from $49.50 to $125.
On Dec. 2, Clint Black will perform at a show that also features wife Lisa Hartman Black. Tickets go on sale soon.
For tickets to Tulsa Theater events, go to tulsatheater.com.
