'American Idol' runner-up with Oklahoma ties releases new music video
  Updated
Clark Beckham

"American Idol" runner-up Clark Beckham released a new music video. Michael Becker/Fox

Clark Beckham, a former “American Idol” runner-up who has Oklahoma connections, released a new music video. “Bedrock” is available through all digital music providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music Amazon Music, and iTunes. You can check out the video here.

“The soul of this song is about loving people, like Jesus did, regardless of what they believe or who they vote for,” Beckham said. “That’s what this song is about: true, unconditional, God-like love for His people. All of them.”

When touring came to a halt during the pandemic, Beckham drew thousands of “American Idol” fans to his original, non-scripted YouTube series, “Idol Breakdown,” a weekly recap and musical breakdown of “American Idol” episodes. He also is starring in his first independent film feature, the musical drama short “An Old Song,” which releases this summer.

Beckham grew up singing in church and branched out to the streets of downtown Nashville before competing on season 14 of “American Idol. He said in a past interview that he has relatives in many Oklahoma towns and described himself as a “massive” University of Oklahoma football fan. Said Beckham, “The vast majority of my family, on both sides, for several generations, lived in Oklahoma.”

Watch Now: The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 19

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk former NBA player John Starks' documentary and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

