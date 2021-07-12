'American Idol' runner-up with Oklahoma ties releases new music video

Clark Beckham, a former “American Idol” runner-up who has Oklahoma connections, released a new music video. “Bedrock” is available through all digital music providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music Amazon Music, and iTunes. You can check out the video here.

“The soul of this song is about loving people, like Jesus did, regardless of what they believe or who they vote for,” Beckham said. “That’s what this song is about: true, unconditional, God-like love for His people. All of them.”

When touring came to a halt during the pandemic, Beckham drew thousands of “American Idol” fans to his original, non-scripted YouTube series, “Idol Breakdown,” a weekly recap and musical breakdown of “American Idol” episodes. He also is starring in his first independent film feature, the musical drama short “An Old Song,” which releases this summer.