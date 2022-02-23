America concert at Hard Rock rescheduled for July

The classic rock band America, citing illness within the touring party, has postponed a Thursday, Feb. 24 show at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, citing illness within the touring party.
A publicist supplied this statement: “Regrettably, owing to a COVID dilemma, America has found it medically necessary to postpone their concert. The band sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience to all ticket holders. They appreciate your understanding and continued support in these trying times.”
The new show date is July 21. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date. Additional tickets are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
