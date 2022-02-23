 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America concert at Hard Rock rescheduled for July
America concert at Hard Rock rescheduled for July

Hard Rock

Hard Rock Live is hosting the classic rock band America, but the show date was postponed due to illness. Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

The classic rock band America, citing illness within the touring party, has postponed a Thursday, Feb. 24 show at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, citing illness within the touring party.

A publicist supplied this statement: “Regrettably, owing to a COVID dilemma, America has found it medically necessary to postpone their concert. The band sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience to all ticket holders. They appreciate your understanding and continued support in these trying times.”

The new show date is July 21. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date. Additional tickets are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

