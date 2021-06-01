 Skip to main content
All Time Low, Andy Frasco & The U.N. coming to Cain's Ballroom
Andy Frasco

Andy Frasco & The U.N., shown during a "Rock Boat" cruise in 2017, are coming to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

Cain’s Ballroom announced two new shows at the historic venue.

All Time Low will return to Cain’s Ballroom Sunday, Aug. 15. Andy Frasco & The U.N, will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut Wednesday, Sept. 8.

All Time Low will be joined by The Maine and Grayscale. Andy Frasco & The U.N. will be joined by The World Saving Local Talent Search.

Tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. June 4 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or

by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $35 for All Time Low. Tickets start at $18 for Andy Frasco & The U.N.

