All Time Low, Andy Frasco & The U.N. coming to Cain's Ballroom

Cain’s Ballroom announced two new shows at the historic venue.
All Time Low will return to Cain’s Ballroom Sunday, Aug. 15. Andy Frasco & The U.N, will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut Wednesday, Sept. 8.
All Time Low will be joined by The Maine and Grayscale. Andy Frasco & The U.N. will be joined by The World Saving Local Talent Search.
Tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. June 4 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or
by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $35 for All Time Low. Tickets start at $18 for Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
