The word “Hallelujah” is one of those rare words that has retained its meaning and its pronunciation throughout millennia of use, in settings sacred and secular.

As part of its services this Sunday, All Souls Unitarian Church, 2952 S. Peoria Ave., will include two very familiar uses of the word “Hallelujah” — the choral masterwork by Georg Frederick Handel from his oratorio “Messiah,” and Leonard Cohen’s now-classic ballad.

“For a number of years, our choirs have performed Handel’s ‘Hallelujah’ chorus as part of our Easter Sunday service,” said Rick Fortner, director of music at All Souls. “It’s one of those monuments of the choral repertoire, and we usually start working on it six to eight weeks in advance, in order to do it properly.

“When we started our rehearsals for the Handel, I said something about not sure what to do for our humanist service that day, and one of the choir members spoke up and suggest we do the Leonard Cohen ‘Hallelujah,’” he said.

All Souls conducts what it calls a traditional church service each Sunday, with music and lessons that draw from classical and contemporary worship music and sacred texts. For the past decade, the church has also offered a second service called “The Point,” for those who do not hold to religious ideas.

“We noticed that more and more people in our society at large have been leaving religious communities because they did not believe in a traditional God,” said Martin Lavanhar, senior minister at All Souls. “Yet many still longed for aspects of what religious life can offer, and so we created a service that could express all those values, and that would provide opportunities for community and explore ideas such as forgiveness and hope in a non-biblical, non-theistic way.”

Just as Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus is part of a much longer work, Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is also something of an epic, as the Canadian singer-songwriter wrote about 150 verses for the song.

The song, in a much less expansive form, first appeared on Cohen’s “Various Positions” album in 1984, but it wasn’t until 1991, when former Velvet Underground member John Cale recorded the song, that it became a minor hit.

Cale’s version was later used in the Academy Award-winning film “Shrek,” which helped catapult the song into popular culture. It has since been covered by more than 200 artists, including Jeff Buckley, k.d. lang and Pentatonix, and has been used in more than 30 movie soundtracks.

“I joke that we’re doing the ‘G-rated’ version of the song, because we will be performing the version that was used in ‘Shrek,’” Fortner said. “It’s also a song we’ve performed in the past. When the Circle Cinema showed a documentary on Leonard Cohen, they invited our choir to perform ‘Hallelujah’ before the film.”

Handel is said to have told his contemporaries that, as he finished composing the music for the “Hallelujah” chorus, “I did think I did see all Heaven before me, and the great God Himself seated on His throne, with His company of Angels.”

Cohen said in a 2016 interview that he viewed his “Hallelujah” as “a desire to affirm my faith in life, not in some formal religious way, but with enthusiasm, with emotion... When one looks at the world, there’s only one thing to say, and it’s hallelujah.”

“When Rick brought this idea to me, I thought, ‘What a great expression of these two services,’” Lavanhar said. “One is a song of praise and thanks to God, while the other is a song of praise and thanks to life and the joy we find in living. It’s wonderful how this same word can be an expression of those two things.”