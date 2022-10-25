Alice Cooper aims to turn Tulsa Hard Rock show into Halloween party

From the department of just-seems-right: Alice Cooper is visiting during the Halloween season.

The shock rock pioneer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will perform Friday, Oct. 28, at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“Any time that we are doing a show that close to Halloween, I expect the audience to come in costume,” Cooper said in a phone interview. “It’s going to be the best Halloween party that you’ll ever go to, so you might as well come to the Alice Cooper show in costume. We love looking out in the audience and seeing all the characters.”

Cooper won’t “just” play on stage. He’ll find a golf course to play. In gaining sobriety, he swapped out his former addictions for an addiction to golf.

“I play every day,” he said. “We play at least nine holes on the day of a show. On days off, we play 18. But when I am at home in Phoenix, I play 18 holes every day.”

Cooper has played Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 2022 PGA Championship. Asked if he has played other Tulsa courses, he said, “I have probably played a lot of them over there, but I would never remember. We play so many courses that it’s incredible. I have literally played thousands of courses.”

Let’s tee up a Q&A with Cooper in advance of his return to Tulsa:

How long have audiences been coming in costume to your October shows? Has this been going on for decades?

“There are certain characters in the show that — almost every night and it doesn’t matter what time of year it is — they will either come as the nurse or they will come as one of my characters. But you will look out there and you will see people who went to a lot of trouble to emulate one of the characters.”

What was Alice Cooper’s favorite childhood Halloween costume?

“That’s easy. I was always Zorro. I always thought Zorro was the coolest character. To me, there’s a part of the stage show now where I actually have the rapier sword, and it used to belong to Errol Flynn. There is a little bit of that swashbuckling in me, in the Alice Cooper character.”

Are you a fan of monster stuff in general, movies included?

“I go to a lot of horror movies and things like that, which is great. Everybody asks me my favorite horror movie, and I always tell them ‘You’ll be a little bit surprised about this.’ It’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ — the original ‘Salem’s Lot’ with James Mason and David Soul, and it was directed by Tobe Hooper. It was made for TV, but there were five or six scenes in this movie that were as good as anything I have ever seen. And the movie was really good. The character Barlow, the vampire in that movie, was the scariest vampire you will ever see in your life.”

Before you said that, I might have guessed you would pick one of those old Universal monster movies.

“They are great and they are fun to watch and they are very classic and romantic and the lighting is spectacular. And there is no CGI. They don’t use any CGI, which makes all the pressure on the story and the actors and the director. A lot of the movies you see now, it’s kind of like cheating because they can make anything do anything, whereas back then it had to be in the story and it had to be in the acting and it had to be in the actor to really make you terrified. ‘Poltergeist’ was another movie that was a really well-done horror movie. ... I think maybe the scariest movie of all time is still, and always will be, ‘The Exorcist.’”

What’s the best Halloween-associated song? Is it ‘Monster Mash’ or ‘Werewolves of London’ or the Edgar Winters Group’s ‘Frankenstein’ — or maybe it’s your Frankenstein song?

“I don’t think there will ever be anything better than ‘Monster Mash.’ It’s not scary, but it’s funny and it’s something you can hear at any Halloween party and get it. It’s a very smart song for the time. It’s easy to write a scary song. I wrote a song called ‘Former Lee Warmer’ and there’s a song called ‘I Love the Dead’ and they are really, truly scary songs, but when you think of Halloween, I kind of like Halloween being scary and funny at the same time. So ‘Monster Mash’ will probably always be the Halloween song. Another one that can’t be more associated with Halloween is the theme song from ‘Halloween’ that John Carpenter did, and also (Mike Oldfield’s) ‘Tubular Bells’ from ‘The Exorcist.’”

People love Alice Cooper now, but, back in the day, you scared some parents. And it worked for you.

“It’s so funny that people didn’t really realize in the beginning — and I didn’t even realize — that I was playing a character. When I got sober 40 years ago, I finally realized I wasn’t Alice Cooper. I was playing Alice Cooper. To me it was so much easier to be able to leave Alice on stage after the show because Alice didn’t want to go golfing. Alice didn’t want to go to the movies. He didn’t want to be married. He didn’t want kids. He just wanted to perform. So, every night, I get done playing Alice and I play it to the hilt, but, when I leave the stage, I leave Alice up there.”

As a lover of pop culture, I’ve got to ask if you saw the ‘Love Boat’ episode where Sonny Bono guest stars as Deacon Dark, an Alice Cooper-inspired character.

“Yeah, I did. There was a lot of that. There were all kinds of references. At some point, I said the three things that let you know you made it is if you are a question on ‘Jeopardy!,’ if you are one of Bob Hope’s jokes on his Christmas special — he did a joke on me on that — or if you are a Pez dispenser. I have been all three. I’m a household word now.”

Tulsa is home to the Bob Dylan Center. Dylan once paid you a compliment by telling Rolling Stone you were an underrated songwriter.

“That was, to me, one of the great moments in my life. I have had two really good compliments. He said that Alice Cooper was a very underrated songwriter, and I never even thought Bob Dylan ever listened to any of my songs. But what a great thing to say. The other thing was they were asking Tiger Woods about celebrity golfers ... and they got to me and he said ‘I wouldn’t give Alice two (shots) a side.’”

That’s an amazing compliment.

“It really is. And of course he could give me 10 a side and still beat me on his worst day. I mean, I play pretty good. I was playing scratch golf. But Tiger wakes up in the morning four under.”

I thought you were going to say one of your best compliments came when John Lennon expressed appreciation for your song “Elected.”

“That was certainly one of the great ones. He said that was his favorite song. Of course, the song was a satire on politics. I personally am not very political, at all. I don’t really think politics and rock and roll belong in the same bed together. But, at the same time, that song was just so easy to satirize and John heard it and he said ‘That’s my favorite song.’ He also had another (compliment) where, when we did (the ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ film), I got to work with George Martin. We did one of the prettiest Beatles songs of all time. I did it the way that this character — Father Sun, who was like a criminal religious leader — (would do the song) and I did it really creepy. And George played it for John and John said ‘only Alice could take our prettiest song and turn it into a threat.’”

At the start of your career, you and your buddies were a Beatles-inspired group?

“You ask Aerosmith and Ozzy Osbourne the same thing, they will say, yes, we all learned how to write songs listening to the Beatles. If you listen to Ozzy and myself and that era, there is a lot of melody. We weren’t just kind of like trying to write like the Beatles. We would take our own kind of thing about it, but it had to be very melodic because the Beatles were melodic. And the further you got away from the Beatles, the less melody showed up.”

Because you loved the Beatles, you had to be over the moon that you were in “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” with them and that John Lennon loved one of your songs.

“I never, ever thought when I was 15 years old and starting a band in Phoenix that I would ever be in the same room with a Beatle, and we ended up being good friends with them. Paul McCartney is one of the nicest people you would ever want to meet in your life. He is a Hollywood Vampire. (Editor’s note: The Hollywood Vampires is a supergroup formed by Cooper 20 years ago). He sang on the Vampires’ first album and he became a Vampire, so every time I see him, he goes ‘I smell blood.’ And I go, ‘Yes, you are a vampire.’ George and I went out a few times in New York, and John and I drank a lot in L.A., and Ringo, I have known him forever, and they were all the nicest guys. The Beatles were always the nicest guys. It’s the same with the Stones, though. The Stones were very, very, very nice guys, too.”

