AleXa returning to home state for Oklahoma City tour stop

AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks, was the winner of NBC’s inaugural “American Song Contest."

 Jimmie Tramel

AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks who elevated her profile by winning NBC’s “American Song Contest” in May, committed to an eight-city tour in October that will include a performance in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City show date is Oct. 25. A venue was not immediately announced.

Alexaundra Schneiderman is a 2015 graduate of Jenks High School, where people knew her as Alex Christine. Her stage name is AleXa and she gained a global following after moving to South Korea to pursue a career as a K-pop artist.

AleXA was selected to be Oklahoma’s representative in the inaugural season of “American Song Contest,” a reality competition which featured performers from every U.S. state and territory debuting original songs. AleXA won the competition with the song “Wonderland.

For tickets to her October tour stops, go to kpoptickets.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

