Album from Oologah music artist Zach Bryan debuts at top of country chart

“American Heartbreak,” a Warner Records debut album from Oologah music artist Zach Bryan, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard top 200 album chart and No. 1 on the top country album chart.
The news comes on the heels of Bryan breaking the 2022 record for single album streams in a 24-hour period.
“American Heartbreak” was released May 20.
Featured video: New music week features Zach Bryan
