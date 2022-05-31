 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Album from Oologah music artist Zach Bryan debuts at top of country chart

  • Updated
  • 0
Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan was an opening night headliner at the 2022 Calf Fry festival, staged outside Tumbleweed Dance in Stillwater.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

“American Heartbreak,” a Warner Records debut album from Oologah music artist Zach Bryan, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard top 200 album chart and No. 1 on the top country album chart.

The news comes on the heels of Bryan breaking the 2022 record for single album streams in a 24-hour period.

“American Heartbreak” was released May 20.

Featured video: New music week features Zach Bryan

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five celebrities that got married for the first time after 40

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert