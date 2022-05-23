 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Album from Oklahoma music artist Zach Bryan breaks record for 2022 single-day streams

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan was an opening night headliner at Tumbleweed Dance Hall's Calf Fry festival in Stillwater.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Oologah country music artist Zach Bryan’s Warner Records debut album “American Heartbreak” smashed the 2022 record for most streams by a country album in one day on Spotify and Apple Music.

The album was released Friday, May 20. "American Heartbreak" is available here via Warner Records.

A news release said the record-setting album has garnered critical applause. “Part of the reason why the Oklahoma native has become one of the genre’s most visible rising stars of the year is his ability to tackle different themes and moods with aplomb,” Billboard said. “Another reason is his voice — sturdy but with an approachable lightness.”

Bryan, who has surpassed one billion global streams, shared the music video for the single “Whiskey Fever” on the day the album was released. Watch it here.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

