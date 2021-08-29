Album by Turnpike Troubadours member features ode to Bryant Reeves, ex-OSU basketball player

Edwards said in a news release about the album that RC & the Ambers is a band he and Amber Watson have been “kicking around different versions of” for a while now. They finally decided it was time to make a record.

“We talked about it for years,” he said, adding that the track “Drunk, High and Loud” has been played at Turnpike Troubadours shows “forever” and people have asked if they could get a recording of the song. With an assist from idle time, now those people can get “Drunk, High and Loud” on RC & the Ambers’ debut album.

“The way last year went, we obviously we weren’t playing a lot of shows,” Edwards said. “I was talking to (Troubadours band mate) Hank (Early) and said let’s make an RC & the Ambers record. A lot of other people did the same thing last year. There are a lot of records coming out right now.”

As a result, there’s a six- to nine-month wait to get a record pressed, according to Edwards. Now the wait is over and he’s excited for people to hear the album.

“I’m ready to get this thing out,” he said. “I’ve got a really good band right now, all based out of Tahlequah and the surrounding area. We’re doing shows right now and I’m hoping we can keep doing them to promote the record when it comes out.”