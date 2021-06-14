 Skip to main content
Alabama bringing 50th anniversary tour to BOK Center
Alabama bringing 50th anniversary tour to BOK Center

Alabama

Alabama, shown during a past performance at the River Spirit Casino Resort, is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 TOM GILBERT

Alabama has added a BOK Center tour stop to its 50th anniversary tour. The multi-platinum group will perform Saturday, Oct. 23 in Tulsa.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

A news release said it has been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a bar (the Bowery) in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“It’s a classic American tale of rags to riches,” the release said. “From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, Alabama went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music. Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for Alabama’s stellar career. The group introduced rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today’s brightest country stars, including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame group has charted 43 No. 1 singles, including 21 in a row, and has won dozens of CMA, Grammy and ACM Awards.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

