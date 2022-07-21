After 'The Voice': Oklahoma music artist Corey Kent signs record deal

Country singer and songwriter Corey Kent of Bixby has signed with Sony Music Nashville on the label’s RCA Nashville imprint following his development work with Combustion Music.

The Triple 8 Management client will continue his partnership with Combustion Music for publishing and more as he officially hits radio airwaves Aug. 15 with a debut single, “Wild As Her.”

“I’m excited to announce that I’m officially a Sony Music Nashville Artist,” Kent said in a news release.

“My team and I were humbled to have interest and offers from multiple labels across the country, but over time it became very apparent that Sony was the right team for me. They really shared my vision and had passion for the brand of country music I’m creating. I don’t see signing this deal as the finish line. ... I see it as the starting block. Now it’s time to go to work, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

“Wild As Her” helped the former “The Voice” competitor secure his first Billboard Hot 100 entry after exploding on streaming platforms with nearly 70 million streams in four months.

In celebration of the signing news, Kent released a new “Wild As Her” duet with Carter Faith.

“We had talked about making ‘Wild As Her’ a duet early on, but I’m very particular about collabs, and no one immediately came to mind, so we just put it on the back burner,” he said. “Then one day I’m listening to Carter’s song ‘Joyride’ and then, boom, it hit me. ... Carter would be perfect! We reached out to her team and were able to make it happen.”

Said Carter: “When I heard ‘Wild as Her,’ I was immediately obsessed. When Corey asked me to sing on it, I was genuinely so honored. The song is doing such insane things and I am excited to be a small part of that.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'So perfect' Oklahoma fried onion burger