After Christmas tour, Oklahoma's J.D. McPherson teaming with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss

“I try not to think about it too much, honestly,” he said. “Like I’m hoping at any second I’m not going to wake up or somebody is going to discover their gross clerical error that they made. But it’s pretty incredible. Just the experience so far, I can’t even explain it. To be with them and the band that they’ve got put together, they are like heroes of mine. I don’t know. It’s just crazy.”

McPherson has experienced success with his own band. His albums have garnered chart and critical acclaim — 2017’s “Undivided Heart & Soul” was named one of the top albums of the year by American Songwriter and one of the top country and Americana albums of the year by Rolling Stone. So, what does it mean to him to be in a band with Plant and Krauss?

“I don’t think I can really explain it because I am a huge fan of both of them separately, but I was a massive fan of their first record, ‘Raising Sand.’” McPherson said.