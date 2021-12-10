After Christmas tour, Oklahoma's J.D. McPherson teaming with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss

J.D. McPherson has some news that involves big names. He said he tries not to think about it too much because it could make his head spin off.
Here’s the news: He’s soon going to be performing alongside Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
Let’s wait until deeper into this story to chat about details since we don’t want McPherson’s head spinning off before he talks about what’s next on his schedule.
McPherson is bringing his annual Christmas tour — Socks: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour — to Tulsa for the first time and will perform Saturday, Dec. 11 at a favorite venue, Cain’s Ballroom.
It’s fair to call it a Christmas show and a homecoming show. McPherson grew up in southeast Oklahoma (specifically, between two small towns you may or may not have heard of) and lived in Broken Arrow for a chunk of years after marrying a Broken Arrow girl.
Breaking news: They could be coming back. They have lived in Nashville for about seven years, but McPherson said they are looking at returning to Oklahoma.
“The main thing is it’s a perfect time if we’re going to do it,” he said. “My folks and my wife’s folks would do well with us being around right now. My oldest daughter just graduated high school, so she’s kind of entering a new phase. And then my youngest daughter is heading into high school and she’s very open to the idea. So it’s kind of perfect, you know?”
McPherson said a lot of stuff happens in Nashville “but I feel like I’d like to be more keyed in to what’s happening in Oklahoma right now. There’s a lot of really exciting stuff happening and I’d like to be there for it. So it’s a perfect time in every regard.”
It’s also a perfect time for a Christmas show, this being December and all. McPherson’s annual Christmas tours became a thing after the release of his 2018 Christmas album, “Socks.” It came about after he was asked by two labels to consider doing a Christmas album. He said “no way” to the first label and, after switching labels, he agreed to take the yuletide leap because he started getting ideas for songs that he couldn’t ignore.
“And the idea really solidified when Nick Lowe made his Christmas album, because Nick Lowe is my hero and he made this very intelligent and cool Christmas album, which is almost impossible to do,” McPherson said.
“I love Christmas music, but my rabid enjoyment of Christmas music kind of stops after, like, 1962. I don’t really listen to anything past that at Christmas. So I just wrote the idea (of doing a Christmas album) off as this is what people usually do when they’re trying to fill a gap in between albums or whatever. I’m being cynical. But then Nick Lowe makes this incredible Christmas album called ‘Quality Street’ and it was just so smart and it was a real album and so well presented, so that sort of gave me permission to crack open these tunes that had been bubbling.”
McPherson enacted some ground rules (among them: all the songs had to be original) and made a rock album that also happens to be a Christmas album.
“It came together really quickly,” he said. “The songs were written really quickly. It was recorded really quickly. Before I ever really had a chance to stop myself, it happened. It’s honestly one of the things I am most proud of. It’s something I look forward to every year and the tour is a big fan favorite. It’s a very happy time.”
Speaking of happy times: In June, Plant and Krauss will begin touring in support of an album (“Raise the Roof”) they released last month. McPherson accepted an offer to be a guitarist in their touring band. He said it happened out of nowhere.
“I hadn’t been doing a lot and I just got this call to come and do a song with them for BBC,” he said.
“And I had toured with Robert before. My band had opened up for his band a few times. So I’m not exactly sure how (this all) happened, but I got the call and I went over there and did it, and that turned into ‘will you do all the promo stuff?’ And then that turned into ‘let’s just do the tour.’”
McPherson just received the set list so he can prep for the tour.
“I try not to think about it too much, honestly,” he said. “Like I’m hoping at any second I’m not going to wake up or somebody is going to discover their gross clerical error that they made. But it’s pretty incredible. Just the experience so far, I can’t even explain it. To be with them and the band that they’ve got put together, they are like heroes of mine. I don’t know. It’s just crazy.”
McPherson has experienced success with his own band. His albums have garnered chart and critical acclaim — 2017’s “Undivided Heart & Soul” was named one of the top albums of the year by American Songwriter and one of the top country and Americana albums of the year by Rolling Stone. So, what does it mean to him to be in a band with Plant and Krauss?
“I don’t think I can really explain it because I am a huge fan of both of them separately, but I was a massive fan of their first record, ‘Raising Sand.’” McPherson said.
“I have it on vinyl. It’s on every iPod I’ve ever owned. I’ve got it saved on my computer. It’s something I listen to on my laptop when I’m in an airplane. I listen to it all the time. ‘Killing the Blues’ is one of my favorite recorded songs ever, their version of it. It’s one of my favorite records ever and for them to make another record and have me play with them, I just can’t explain it. It’s like if some high school kid suddenly gets to play for the Yankees or something. It’s wild. It’s a wild feeling. And then the band is mostly the same band that played on the first record so I worship all those guys.”
