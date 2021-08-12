AEG Presents requiring proof of vaccination; Will Oklahoma music festivals be impacted?

Several venues have already been following local government vaccination mandates, with others anticipated to come in the weeks leading up to Oct. 1, according to the release. The Oct. 1 date was chosen to allow time for eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.

The release said that, leading up to Oct. 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said in the release.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”