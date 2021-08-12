AEG Presents requiring proof of vaccination; Will Oklahoma music festivals be impacted?

AEG Presents, a global leader in concerts and live events — among them: Rocklahoma and the new Born & Raised Music Festival — announced Thursday that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals.
The vaccination requirement apparently does not not, at this time, apply to Rocklahoma. A Rocklahoma publicist, asked if vaccinations will be required for the event, replied that vaccinations are being "strongly encouraged."
Similar messaging appeared in a Thursday Twitter post from Rocklahoma. Said the post: "Rocklahoma and the Oklahoma State Health Department are strongly encouraging all fans to get the COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result prior to arriving at the festival to help ensure the safety of you and your fellow rock fans."
The Born & Raised Music Festival posted an almost identical statement on Twitter. The statements also appear on the online sites of the festivals.
The AEG Presents news release said the decision to require proof of vaccination comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States.
The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than Oct. 1, according to the release. Rocklahoma is scheduled Sept. 3-5 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor. Born & Raised is scheduled Sept. 17-19 at the same location.
Several venues have already been following local government vaccination mandates, with others anticipated to come in the weeks leading up to Oct. 1, according to the release. The Oct. 1 date was chosen to allow time for eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.
The release said that, leading up to Oct. 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted.
“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said in the release.
“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”
The release also included a statement from Shawn Trell, COO and general counsel of AEG Presents, who said, “Certain states’ regulations may override our mandate, or a few artists may not want to immediately get on board with the plan, but we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact. The message we want to send is simple and clear: The only way to be as safe as possible is to require everyone to be vaccinated. And we’re confident that others who haven’t been ready to make this full commitment yet will follow our lead.”
The release said the vaccination policy will be implemented as an open-ended one, with any changes or reversals informed by updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.
“Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” Marciano said. “We’ve already had to deliver bad news about JazzFest this week; I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening.”
JazzFest 2021, scheduled to take place in October in New Orleans, will not be staged in October due to the rise of COVID cases. The festival has been pushed to the spring of 2022.