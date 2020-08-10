...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM TODAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Metallica, shown during a past performance at BOK Center, will be featured in a drive-in theater concert series. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A Metallica concert will be shown Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In and at hundreds of drive-ins across the United States and Canada as part of a series of concerts being presented by Encore Live.
Metallica is the first rock band to be featured in the series and the event will include a guest performance by Three Days Grace. Shot especially for this one-night-only event, the drive-in theater concert will be Metallica’s first show of 2020.
Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on Aug. 12 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. The public on-sale begins noon Friday, Aug. 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. General admission tickets are $115 per vehicle (up to six people). Every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, a long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.
“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, said in a news release. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”
Other Oklahoma theaters showing the Metallica concert are Cool Breeze RV Cinema and Resort in Ardmore, El-Co Drive-In Theater in Shattuck and Tower Drive-In in Poteau.
The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s northern California headquarters and will be edited and mixed by Metallica’s award-winning production team.
Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates.
Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.
Killers of the Flower Moon" will film in Oklahoma in 2021
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389