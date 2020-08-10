Metallica

Metallica, shown during a past performance at BOK Center, will be featured in a drive-in theater concert series. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

A Metallica concert will be shown Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In and at hundreds of drive-ins across the United States and Canada as part of a series of concerts being presented by Encore Live.

Metallica is the first rock band to be featured in the series and the event will include a guest performance by Three Days Grace. Shot especially for this one-night-only event, the drive-in theater concert will be Metallica’s first show of 2020.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on Aug. 12 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. The public on-sale begins noon Friday, Aug. 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. General admission tickets are $115 per vehicle (up to six people). Every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, a long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, said in a news release. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

A successful Garth Brooks concert event (more than 350,000 people across North America watched his drive-in theater show) was the impetus for launching a series of drive-in shows. The series began with Blake Shelton performing with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Kinzie talked about the origin of the series in a past interview with the Tulsa World.

Other Oklahoma theaters showing the Metallica concert are Cool Breeze RV Cinema and Resort in Ardmore, El-Co Drive-In Theater in Shattuck and Tower Drive-In in Poteau.

The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s northern California headquarters and will be edited and mixed by Metallica’s award-winning production team.

Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates.

Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

Killers of the Flower Moon" will film in Oklahoma in 2021

Photo gallery: Metallica returns to Tulsa

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")