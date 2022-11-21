Act Like You Know music festival raises money for Oklahomans for Equality

Hardcore punk is experiencing a mainstream renaissance and that trend was represented this weekend in downtown Tulsa.
The Act Like You Know punk and hardcore music festival was held this weekend to raise money for Oklahomans for Equality. The sell-out crowd watched dozens of hardcore bands from local acts like Agony from Oklahoma City to the headliners like Scowl based out of Santa Cruz, Calif., perform at VFW Post 557 from Friday to Sunday.
The festival is organized by Aaron Johnson who has been running the event since 2018 as Promcore before changing the name this year.
"I think the kind of ethos of punk and hardcore is about equality and acceptance and kind of like no matter where you're from or what kind of lifestyle that you have that you are welcome in a space like that," Johnson said about the festival being a benefit for Oklahomans for Equality.
Oklahomans for Equality is based out of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa and its mission is to seek equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.
"I knew that if I wanted to promote a fest of this size, in order for me to invest my time into it, it was going to have be going towards giving back as opposed to just build a brand for recognition", said Johnson, "I just really like what the organization stands for and what they do."
"I know that they've been super supportive of all of this and I just hope that they are feeling the support from this," said former Tulsa resident Skyler Storm who returned for the festival from Louisville after attending it since 2018 about the connection of the festival with Oklahomans for Equality.
"This is the most fun anyone's ever had at a hardcore music event in Tulsa since probably 2009," Storm said.
"I think Promcore and Act Like you Know is developing a little more steam behind it so people know that what they're doing here is really cool," said Michael Walsh, drummer for the Philadelphia-based band Chemical Fix who performed at the festival last year.
"Right from the beginning, I think the idea of what Promcore was about resonated with us in personal ways. Now that it's a little more established, I think what they're still doing is great and we're just happy to sign our name to something like that," said Walsh.
Photos: Act Like You Know fest in Tulsa
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along with Scowl on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans sing along to Anxious as they perform on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Chemical Fix performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Mexican Coke performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Agony from Oklahoma City plays the opening set on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
A fan stage dives as Anxious performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Strange Joy performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Constraint performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Anxious performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
A fan stage dives during Anklesbiter's performance on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans mosh to Strange Joy on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans two step as Squint performs during the second day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Agony from Oklahoma City plays the opening set on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Split performs on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Direct Measure performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Split performs on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile on at the stage to sing along to Agony from Oklahoma City on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
An audience member sings into the mic as Split performs on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Direct Measure performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along with Scowl on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Agony from Oklahoma City plays the opening set on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Aaron Johnson of Tulsa, left, and James Carrol of Cleveland, Ohio, right, check wristbands as the doors open on the second day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Squint performs the opening set of the second day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Squint performs the opening set of the second day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Squint performs the opening set of the second day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Snuffed on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans two step as Snuffed perform on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Si Dios Quiere perform on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Si Dios Quiere perform on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile on during Direct Measure's performance on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
A member of the audience stage dives during Direct Measure's performance on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
A fan runs across the stage to stage dive during Strange Joy's performance on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Strange Joy performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Anklebiter performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
A fan stage dives during Anklesbiter's performance on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile up in front of the stage to sing along to Constraint on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Mexican Coke performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Chemical Fix performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Chemical Fix performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Chemical Fix performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Chemical Fix performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Chemical Fix performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Spaced performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Spaced performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans sing along to Anxious as they perform on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans sing along to Anxious as they perform on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans stage dive and sing along to Anxious as they perform on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Act Like You Know Fest headliner Scowl performs on the final day of the festival at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Act Like You Know Fest headliner Scowl performs on the final day of the festival at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along with Scowl on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Scowl performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Scowl performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along with Scowl on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans mosh as Agony from Oklahoma City performs on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
on the first day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
A fan crawls across the stage as Anklebiter performs on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
A fan stage dives as others pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
