Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation providing fiddles to Jana Jae students

Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation (AFT-ID) is presenting Jana Jae with three violins for students Saturday, Sept. 4 at her Fiddle Camp and Music Festival in Grove.
Saturday's events start at 10 a.m. at the Grove Civic Center.
AFT-ID, established in September of 2020, is a non-profit organization that collects instruments and distributes them to individual students or schools in need. AFT-ID's mission is to expand the positive influence of music in future generations by providing youth access to music education.
For more information on AFT-ID and updates on the latest events, visit AFT-ID.org or facebook.com/AFTIDInc.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
Phone: 918-581-8389
