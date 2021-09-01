 Skip to main content
Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation providing fiddles to Jana Jae students
  Updated
Jana Jae

Jana Jae's fiddle camp and music festival is this weekend in Grove.

 JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World

Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation (AFT-ID) is presenting Jana Jae with three violins for students Saturday, Sept. 4 at her Fiddle Camp and Music Festival in Grove.

Saturday's events start at 10 a.m. at the Grove Civic Center.

AFT-ID, established in September of 2020, is a non-profit organization that collects instruments and distributes them to individual students or schools in need. AFT-ID's mission is to expand the positive influence of music in future generations by providing youth access to music education.

For more information on AFT-ID and updates on the latest events, visit AFT-ID.org or facebook.com/AFTIDInc.

