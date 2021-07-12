Acclaimed fiddler and fiddle shop owner Byron Berline dies

Byron Berline, a three-time national fiddle champion and owner of the Double Stop Fiddle Ship in Guthrie, has died. He was 77.
Berline’s resume reads like a who’s who of the music industry. He played in Bill Monroe’s band. He was a member of the Flying Burrito Brothers, co-founded Country Gazette and worked with Stephen Stills’ band, Manassas. In addition to having a band of his own, Berline recorded with many “name” artists, including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Willie Nelson, The Eagles, The Byrds, Earl Scruggs, Rod Stewart, the Doobie Brothers, John Denver and Tammy Wynette.
“My thoughts are with the Berline family as they adjust to the loss of fiddle great Byron Berline,” Jana Jae, who, like Berline, is in the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, said in a Facebook post. “Too many memories to mention -- all wonderful.”
Berline opened the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in 1995 and brought the shop back to life after it burned to the ground in 2019. More than 400 instruments -- some built in the 1700s and 1800s -- were lost in the fire.
“They have a soul and life of their own and a personality,” he said in a past Tulsa World interview. “I knew them all, and that was what was so difficult was to have them gone from your life.”
Vince Gill, Larry Gatlin and the Turnpike Troubadours were among those who took part in a benefit concert three months after the fire. Berline and his wife chose to re-open the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in a building across the street from the original location. The new shop, equipped with a performance hall, debuted only months after the fire.
“There are some hurdles in life,” Berline said. “It depends on how you want to approach them. You can either fall down and not get up, or you can keep running until you finish.”
Berline said that during an interview prior to a 2020 performance at Cain’s Ballroom. At that time, he said he was in relatively good health and had no reason to quit playing. Said Berline: “People say, ‘When are you going to retire?’ Well, what do you want me to give up, fiddling or golf? It’s a hard decision.”
Berline played ‘til the end. His family posted this on social media: “Byron suffered a stroke in the cerebellum which affected his coordination and vision. He was making improvements with his eyes and coordination, and getting stronger. After a few weeks he began aspirating food into his lungs which led to increased invasive treatments which he couldn’t recover from. Eventually his lungs gave up and so did his heart. He passed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, as his band was going on stage at the Music Hall.”
Berline, like former Oklahoma State University javelin thrower Garth Brooks, made the transition from athlete to professional music artist. Berline was a dual sport athlete at the University of Oklahoma who gave up football (during the Bud Wilkinson era) to concentrate on track and field.
His fiddle career led to him keeping company with both the Rolling Stones (he was asked to play on “Country Honk,” a country version of “Honky Tonk Women,” for the album called “Let It Bleed”) and the “Star Trek” crew. Berline showed up as a fiddle player in a season one episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
“I didn’t have to play for them at all (to get the part),” Berline said. “They just looked at me. I was fairly thin at the time. They had me put on one of those crew suits, those kind of jump suits they wore. They didn’t say anything. That evening I got a call. ‘OK, you’ve got it. Be there early in the morning for makeup.’”
Berline said he chatted with cast member Jonathan Frakes in the makeup room. Frakes told Berline that, while in college, he saw Berline perform with the Flying Burrito Brothers.
The band American Aquarium, scheduled to play Friday at Cain’s Ballroom, weighed in on Berline’s death by posting this on Twitter: “Devastated to hear of the passing of OK legend Byron Berline. We were extremely fortunate to have him play fiddle on our last few records and will always treasure those interactions. Throw on some ‘Sally Goodin’ tonight and tip your hat to one of the best to ever pick up a fiddle.”