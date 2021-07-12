Acclaimed fiddler and fiddle shop owner Byron Berline dies

“There are some hurdles in life,” Berline said. “It depends on how you want to approach them. You can either fall down and not get up, or you can keep running until you finish.”

Berline said that during an interview prior to a 2020 performance at Cain’s Ballroom. At that time, he said he was in relatively good health and had no reason to quit playing. Said Berline: “People say, ‘When are you going to retire?’ Well, what do you want me to give up, fiddling or golf? It’s a hard decision.”

Berline played ‘til the end. His family posted this on social media: “Byron suffered a stroke in the cerebellum which affected his coordination and vision. He was making improvements with his eyes and coordination, and getting stronger. After a few weeks he began aspirating food into his lungs which led to increased invasive treatments which he couldn’t recover from. Eventually his lungs gave up and so did his heart. He passed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, as his band was going on stage at the Music Hall.”

Berline, like former Oklahoma State University javelin thrower Garth Brooks, made the transition from athlete to professional music artist. Berline was a dual sport athlete at the University of Oklahoma who gave up football (during the Bud Wilkinson era) to concentrate on track and field.