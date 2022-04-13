ABBA tribute band coming to Cox Center

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, for the ABBA tribute band Mania, which will come to the Cox Business Convention Center's Legacy Hall Nov. 12.

Formed in 1999 as ABBA Mania, the band has performed throughout the world, including more than 400 performances in the United States since its first U.S. tour in 2009. Mania recreates the look and sound of the popular Swedish band, which during its heyday was one of the most successful pop acts of all time.