 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Watson performing free pre-Bedlam concert
0 Comments

Aaron Watson performing free pre-Bedlam concert

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson, shown arriving at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2019, will perform a free concert near Boone Pickens Stadium prior to Bedlam 2021.

 Associated Press file

Phillips 66 is celebrating Bedlam football by holding a free Aaron Watson concert prior to Oklahoma State’s Saturday, Nov. 27, home game against Oklahoma.

Watson will perform at the Sherman E. Smith Practice Field outside of Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University.

No ticket or reservation is required for entry. The time of the concert will be announced the week before the event.

“Phillips 66 is excited to host a free concert with Aaron Watson to celebrate the historic Bedlam Series later this month,” Sunny Lopez, brand manager at Phillips 66, said in a news release.

“His music is full of the kind of heart and hustle that football fans know well. We passionately support both sides of this storied rivalry and look forward to a fun day of music and football.”

Said Watson in the release: “I’m looking forward to performing in Stillwater and sharing my new music with Bedlam fans. I know the energy will be unmatched.”

Phillips 66 has been the title sponsor of the Bedlam series since 2019 and is a title sponsor of the Big 12 Conference.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone 'almost died' making 'Rocky IV' fight scene

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey
Music

Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

  • Updated

Impresario Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, was appreciative when a new exhibit honoring him was unveiled Wednesday at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News