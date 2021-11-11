Aaron Watson performing free pre-Bedlam concert

Phillips 66 is celebrating Bedlam football by holding a free Aaron Watson concert prior to Oklahoma State’s Saturday, Nov. 27, home game against Oklahoma.

Watson will perform at the Sherman E. Smith Practice Field outside of Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University.

No ticket or reservation is required for entry. The time of the concert will be announced the week before the event.

“Phillips 66 is excited to host a free concert with Aaron Watson to celebrate the historic Bedlam Series later this month,” Sunny Lopez, brand manager at Phillips 66, said in a news release.

“His music is full of the kind of heart and hustle that football fans know well. We passionately support both sides of this storied rivalry and look forward to a fun day of music and football.”

Said Watson in the release: “I’m looking forward to performing in Stillwater and sharing my new music with Bedlam fans. I know the energy will be unmatched.”

Phillips 66 has been the title sponsor of the Bedlam series since 2019 and is a title sponsor of the Big 12 Conference.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.