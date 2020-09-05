Aaron Watson coming to Cain's Ballroom

With social-distancing measures in effect, Aaron Watson will perform Friday, Oct. 2, at Cain’s Ballroom.
Doors open at 9 p.m. for a 9:45 p.m. show.
Tickets are on sale at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $35, plus fees.
Capacity has been lowered by more than 75% capacity to allow for social distancing. A news release said to please do your best to social distance be considerate of those around you.
