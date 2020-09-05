 Skip to main content
Aaron Watson coming to Cain's Ballroom

Aaron Watson coming to Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will play host to Aaron Watson in October. 

 Tulsa World file

With social-distancing measures in effect, Aaron Watson will perform Friday, Oct. 2, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Doors open at 9 p.m. for a 9:45 p.m. show.

Tickets are on sale at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $35, plus fees.

Capacity has been lowered by more than 75% capacity to allow for social distancing. A news release said to please do your best to social distance be considerate of those around you.

The making of MTV, documentary will air Tuesday, Sept. 8 on A&E

