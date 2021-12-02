 Skip to main content
Aaron Watson coming back to Cain's Ballroom
Aaron Watson coming back to Cain's Ballroom

Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson, shown arriving at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2019, will circle back to Cain's Ballroom next year.

 Associated Press file

Aaron Watson, described by Forbes as one of country music’s biggest do-it-yourself success stories, is returning to Cain’s Ballroom in 2022.

Watson will perform Feb. 25 at the historic venue.

Tickets are on sale at the box office, online at cainsballroom or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

