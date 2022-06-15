5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Seeds of Greenwood

OKC Thunder Films is partnering with the Greenwood Film Festival for a 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18 screening of “Seeds of Greenwood” at Circle Cinema. Admission is free.

A century after the Tulsa Race Massacre, “Seeds of Greenwood” explores how today’s generation is being planted and nurtured within the fertile soil of the historic Greenwood District.

The film follows the birth of the Thunder’s innovative after-school program, Thunder Fellows, and the inspirational journeys of students in the inaugural class.

“Thunder Fellows’ curriculum equips Black high school students in Tulsa with knowledge, skills and connections that can lead to careers in professional sports, entertainment and technology,” Cedric Ikpo, Thunder Fellows’ executive director, said. “It’s exciting to share on film what we’ve seen every day in this first year — how Thunder Fellows is making a difference for these kids and the community.”

OKC Thunder Films partnered with Notis Studios, an Oklahoma Black-owned film and music production company, as part of the project. Notis composed and recorded four original songs for the film that will be available for streaming and download on Spotify, Apple Music and other services in the coming days.

Stickball documentary

Award-winning Choctaw filmmaker Mark D. Williams is coming to Circle Cinema 7 p.m. June 16 for a Q&A screening of his new documentary “The Journey of Tiak Hikiya Ohoyo.”

The film explores the history of Mississippi Choctaw stickball while following the women’s team from the small community of Standing Pine on a quest to win the World Series title for the first time. The film is being presented as part of Circle Cinema’s Native Spotlight Series sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at circlecinema.org.

Muskogee festival series continues

Muskogee’s new Depot District cultural space has christened a series of summer street festivals to celebrate music, the arts and the town’s historic train depots. The series, called All Aboard Thursday, debuted in May and will continue June 16 and July 21.

The festivals are free and will showcase local nonprofits, local businesses, educational institutions and other community projects. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has scheduled free musical performances from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for each event. June 16 performers will include the Ahna Jennings Band and Mike McClure. Scheduled to perform July 21 are Branjae and Beautiful Chaos. Music performances will be on the OMHF stage.

Food, lawn games, trackless train rides and a kids’ zone will be part of the festivals. Admission will be free to Three Rivers Museum during the festivals.

On June 16, Main Street Muskogee has scheduled a Gentle Thursday Depot District and downtown art show and event that will focus on citizenship, voting, patriotism and democracy. It is patterned after a Smithsonian Institute program.

Art entries will be judged from 5 to 8 p.m. on the day of the event. Artists should take art entries to The Break coffee shop prior to the event and fill out an application.

'The Snow White Variety Show'

Imagine a talk show in which the seven vertically challenged mine workers detail how their lives have changed once a towering female entered their domicile and committed neatness, and you have something of an idea what awaits in the Green Country Children's Theatre production of "The Snow White Variety Show."

Each story takes on the character of the teller, be it romance, comedy, home improvement show, suspense, Western, epic poetry, mystery, cooking show, stand-up routine, or blockbuster action movie. There is even a "Miss Fairest of Them All" beauty contest.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 18-19, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave., in Tulsa's East Village neighborhood. Tickets are $13-$15. studio308tulsa.com.

'Titanic' on the Lawn

There is a very good reason why, out of the 14 Academy Awards for which it was nominated, James Cameron's "Titanic" received no nominations for its screenplay. But then, the silly fictional story Cameron cobbled together doesn't get in the way of the film's true accomplishment — of bringing the once-vaunted ocean liner R.M.S. Titanic back to life, if only for a short time, before its fateful encounter with an iceberg in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912.

This year marks both the 110th anniversary of the Titanic disaster and the 25th anniversary of the film version starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Philbrook Museum will show the film as part of its Films on the Lawn series, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, with the film beginning at dusk. Tickets start at $12 for adults. To purchase and more information: philbrook.org.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Revival of 'Oklahoma!' postponed

